Limerick see off dogged Galway to secure five-point win over Galway 

Galway 0-19

Limerick 0-24

It wasn’t quite as comfortable as it looked like it was going to be but ultimately, Limerick secured a five-point win in Pearse Stadium against a dogged Galway.

Tom Morrissey was outstanding throughout, finishing with eight points. In the middle Will O’Donoghue was his usual dominant self while in the other corner Conor Cooney showed huge leadership and kept ticking away to make it a contest.

12 of the starting team that saw off Galway in last year’s semi-final started in Salthill. For Galway it was only six. Goalkeeper Eanna Murphy dropped out of the panel late due to a concussion suffered during the week with Darach Fahy starting and Mark Fahy coming in on the bench.

Priority number one was tying down the triple threat. Padraic Mannion started alongside Cian Lynch, Jack Grealish made for Peter Casey and Cianan Fahy was bouncing off Kyle Hayes before the throw-in. The jump was fast and furious. When Lynch took off on a weaving run and skilfully slotted over, it was the fifth point in the opening three minutes.

In sport, often champions are remembered by their rivals. We love and need to compare the best with others in order to appraise. Federer needed Nadal; Taylor needs Serrano. Kilkenny had Cork and then they had Tipperary. Of Limerick’s chasing pack, none are better placed to have a go than Galway.

John Kiely’s side have had game challengers. There are other worthy contenders. Clare forced three draws last year, but the effort required saw them flame out. Kilkenny can claim with merit to be their best foe having bested them twice in championship since 2017. One is locked in a provincial bearpit. The other just lost their great leader.

So after it became clear they would once again receive a formidable test Limerick started to stretch their legs. No outfit gorge on loose possession like they do. To puck inaccurately towards Barry Nash is to gift them the perfect platform. Sean Finn was a constant runner off the shoulder, Hayes was at the same with additional long-range shooting as he hit three first half points.

The passage before half-time was the green wave in a nutshell. Jack Grealish was caught carrying out in the middle of the field and the ball was quickly worked to Peter Casey for a score on the spin. Next up Sean Linnane met stiff resistance in the middle and the passage ended in an O’Donoghue sprint, Mannion yellow card and Micheal Houlihan free.

Galway went long with the next puckout and it bounced out. Cooney attempted a sideline pass to Tom Monaghan, it was broken and a beautiful pass found Morrissey in space to extend their advantage. Turnover by turnover, the machine stomps on.

At the turnaround the difference was seven. Henry Shefflin responded by introducing Conor Whelan, Brian Concannon and Darren Morrissey in a bid to revive a stop-start tie.

Houlihan missed a routine free at the start of the second period and after a week of tedious debate Sean Stack was predictably sharp on the handpass, pinging Seamus Flanagan early on. Monaghan and Linnane took advantage to close the gap, yet it was a swing that scarcely mustered a blink in response.

All over it looked ominous. In the 50-minute, youngster Shane O’Brien soared and struck over to make the margin seven again. Meanwhile on the sideline Gearoid Hegarty was stripped and ready.

To their credit, Galway did what they consistently do against this opponent, stay going. A Cooney free in the 70th minute was their fifth in a row and cut the lead to three.

Already on a yellow, Hayes was fortunate to finish the game after a subsequent clash on the sideline saw him clip Brian Concannon. The pair tussled for a moment before Hayes swung back and caught him high. Post-match Kiely said he had only witnessed it from the other side of the pitch and needed to watch it back.

Cooney nailed another placed ball to guarantee a blockbuster finish but a Hayes driving run resulted in a converted free by Morrissey who took over free-taking duties after Houlihan’s withdrawal.

For Shefflin, this showing was promising given it was without stalwarts like David Burke, Daithí Burke and Cathal Mannion as well bright prospects like Ronan Glennon. All in all, an encouraging finish for a developing rivalry. Roll on the next encounter.

Scorers for Galway: Conor Cooney 0-12 (9 frees), Tom Monaghan 0-3, Kevin Cooney 0-2, Cianan Fahy 0-1, Sean Linnane 0-1.

Scorers for Limerick: Tom Morrissey 0-8 (3 frees), Micheal Houlihan 0-4 (4 frees), Kyle Hayes 0-3, Cian Lynch 0-3, Peter Casey 0-2, Shane O’Brien 0-2, Seamus Flanagan 0-1, Donnacha Ó Dálaigh 0-1.

Galway: D Fahy; J Grealish, T Brennan, T Killeen; P Mannion, G McInerney, J Cooney; S Linnane, T Monaghan; C Fahy, C Cooney, D O’Shea; J Flynn, K Cooney, M McManus.

Subs: B Concannon for O’Shea, D Morrissey for Grealish, C Whelan for Flynn (half-time), L Collins for McManus (67).

Limerick: N Quaid; S Finn, R English, B Nash; C Barry, D Morrissey, K Hayes; D O’Donovan, W O’Donoghue; T Morrissey, C Lynch, M Houlihan; S O’Brien, S Flanagan, P Casey.

Subs: C Boylan for Houlihan (45), G Hegarty for Lynch (57), A English for O’Donoghue (60), D Ó Dálaigh for Flanagan (65).

Referee: S Stack (Dublin)