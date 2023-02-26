Goal-hungry Cork blitz hapless Limerick to reignite promotion push 

Cork 6-18 Limerick 0-12

The Cork footballers arrived back into Páirc Uí Chaoimh for the second Sunday running knowing that two points were imperative. Everything else was secondary.

In the end, they got a good deal more than two points. There was another performance, six goals, a 24-point winning margin, and a dollop of hope that Cork’s spring could be more than a mid-table finish.

Cork’s second victory in Division 2 elevates them to third in the standings. Unbeaten Derry and Dublin are four points clear. All John Cleary's men can do is continue to look after their side of the house and keep the fingers crossed that there might be a glimmer of promotion to play for when Derry visit in Round 7.

Of course, fail to win above in Ennis next weekend and all that goes back out the window as quick as it came in.

Cork’s failing against Meath in their first home outing was that they didn’t take a single one of the goal chances they created. Against Dublin, their downfall was that they didn’t take enough of them.

Here, well, they could hardly miss.

By the 15th minute of this latest home fixture, Cleary's side had engineered four green flag openings - and converted two. By half-time, their goal count was four and the contest over.

Eoghan McSweeney’s fifth-minute point provided the earliest indicator of what was to come. Collecting a Colm O’Callaghan over-the-top kick pass, McSweeney opted for a white flag. But there was a choice.

Three minutes later, Cork had their first major of the afternoon. If Ian Maguire felt he had making up to do after his dismissal in the second half of last week’s Dublin defeat, the midfielder duly made amends when taking possession off Chris Óg Jones and firing past Donal O’Sullivan.

It was to be one long afternoon for the latter, not that any of the goals conceded were his doing or fault. The Limerick defence in front of him was one large prairie of unmanned space.

Under Billy Lee, Limerick had shape. They were compact, organised. Here, there didn’t seem to be any semblance of a defensive plan.

On 13 minutes, Seán Powter blazed over the crossbar Cork’s latest goal chance. Two minutes further on again, and this their fourth opening of the day, Colm O’Callaghan glided untouched through the centre as if a lone car on a deserted one-way street. Cork 2-3 to 0-2 in front.

Limerick’s response was a James Naughton free and Iain Corbett point. But in the remaining 11 minutes of the half, the visitors were outgunned 2-6 to 0-2 to leave them chasing a 15-point deficit and a lost cause at the change of ends.

IMPRESSIVE OUTING: Cork’s Chris Og Jones. Pic: ©INPHO/Evan Treacy

Powter supplied goal number three. Had he not wanted to pull the trigger himself, Maguire and Matty Taylor were right there with him ready and willing. Cork were quite literally queuing up.

In scoring terms, Brian Hurley had been the quietest of the Cork forwards. A strange fact given his exploits at this venue seven days previous.

Within a minute at the end of the opening period, he had scribbled 1-1 beside his name. The goal originated from yet another kick pass over the top, Eoghan McSweeney the provider on this occasion. Also involved earlier in the move was Tommy Walsh, he and Luke Fahy having carried an amount of ball into the opposition half throughout the first period.

The second half was again one-sided. Limerick were again frighteningly open at the back. With four defeats from four outings, Ray Dempsey’s side are on a fast track back to Division 3.

After a performance so deflating and as a toothless as this, it is impossible to see how Limerick can turn around their spring and muster the necessary points to avoid the drop.

Half-time Cork sub Conor Corbett finished as the game’s leading scorer as a result of his 2-1 second-half contribution.

Another sub, Ruairi Deane, had what looked like a legitimate goal disallowed.

One man who didn’t find the net was Chris Óg Jones, his 0-6 haul from play marking him out as their outstanding performer of the day. He has been one of the encouraging markers in this encouraging Cork spring.

Scorers for Cork: C Corbett (2-1); C Óg Jones (0-6); C O’Callaghan (1-2); S Sherlock (0-5, 2 frees); S Powter, B Hurley (1-1 each); I Maguire (1-0); M Taylor, E McSweeney (0-1 each).

Scorers for Limerick: C Fahy (0-3); I Corbett, T McCarthy, C McSweeney, J Naughton (0-1 free), C Sheehan, B Donovan, H Bourke, M Donovan, D O’Mahony (0-1 each).

Cork: MA Martin; M Shanley, D O’Mahony, T Walsh; L Fahy, R Maguire, M Taylor; C O’Callaghan, I Maguire; E McSweeney, S Powter, B O’Driscoll; B Hurley, C Óg Jones, S Sherlock.

Subs: R Deane for O’Driscoll (5 mins, inj); C Corbett for Hurley (HT); K O’Hanlon for Maguire (42); C Kiely for Fahy (47); S Meehan for Walsh (52, temporary); K O’Donovan for Shanley (60); M Cronin for Powter (62).

Limerick: D O’Sullivan; D Connolly, S O’Dea, B Fanning; T McCarthy, C Fahy, I Corbett; C McSweeney, C Downes; P Maher, J Naughton, C Sheehan; B Donovan, H Bourke, G Brown.

Subs: K Ryan for Brown, M Donovan for Connolly, P Nash for Maher (all HT); A Enright for Donovan (50); J Liston for Bourke (60).

Referee: B Griffin (Kerry).