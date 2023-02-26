Late Oran Kenny score salvages draw for Longford against Tipp

Longford 0-14 Tipperary 1-11

Oran Kenny salvaged a draw for Longford in their bottom of the table Division three clash in Glennon Brothers Pearse Park.

The substitute fired over a point deep in stoppage time as Longford staged a remarkable comeback. Nearing the end of normal time, they were behind by five points.

Tipp can feel aggrieved; Kevin Fahey appeared to be fouled but no free was awarded, Longford went up the field and closed the gap to one.

David Power’s side kicked only one point from play in the opening half; Paudie Feehan with a fine score. Longford played good football in that half with Dessie Reynolds, Robbie Smyth and Joseph Hagan among the scores as they went in at the break ahead by four points, 0-9 to 0-5.

Whatever Power said to his side at half-time had the desired effect. In the 38th, Teddy Doyle intercepted a pass to Peter Foy, he raced through shooting to the net with a powerful strike. Emmet Maloney and Donough Leahy got points to give Tipp a two point lead in the 41st minute.

Andrew Farell put in a fantastic tackle in the 47th minute to deny Kevin Fahey who looked like he had a goal on his mind. Reynolds hit his effort onto the post in the 48th minute while Sean O’Connor’s shot was cleared off the line but advantage had been played and Jack Kennedy kicked over the resulting free.

Things went from bad to worse for Longford when Darren Gallagher received a second yellow in the 58th minute. A superb point from Feehan minutes later extended Tipp’s lead to four. It was five in the 66th minute before David McGivney registered Longford’s first point of the second half when he pointed a free in the 68th minute.

Tipp were reduced to 14 men in the 70th minute when substitute Conor Cadell was shown a second yellow card. With six minutes of stoppage time there was time for a Longford fightback. McGivney (free), Dylan Farrell, Rian Brady (2) and Oran Kenny were all on target as they rescued a point for Longford.

Scorers for Longford: R Smyth (0-3,2f), J Hagan, D Reynolds, D McGivney (2f), R Brady 0-2 each, D Mimnagh, O Kenny, D Farrell 0-1 each.

Tipperary: J Kennedy 0-7,’45,6f, T Doyle 1-0, P Feehan 0-2, E Maloney, D Leahy 0-1 each.

LONGFORD: P Collum; P Fox, A Farrell, B O’Farrell; I O’Sullivan, P Foy, R Moffett; M Quinn, D Gallagher; J Hagan, D Reynolds, D Mimnagh; L Connerton, D McGivney, R Smyth.

Subs: P Lynn for Foy and R Brady for Connerton (44), PJ Masterson for Lynn (54), O Kenny for Smyth (60), D Farrell for Mimnagh (62).

TIPPERARY: M O’Reilly; S O’Connell, J Feehan, W Eviston; E Moloney, K Fahey, C O’Shaughnessy; P Feehan, J Kennedy; P Maher, C Kennedy, T Doyle; M O’Shea, D Leahy, S O’Connor.

Subs: L McGrath for Maher (28), M Russell for Leahy (50), C Cadell for McGrath (60), D Carew for Eviston (66), M Kehoe for Doyle (70+3).

Referee: J Ryan (Cork)