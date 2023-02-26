Ruthless Cork rout Donegal in facile win

Cork 5-11

Donegal 0-01

Cork picked up their second Lidl LGFA National League Division 1 win following a facile victory over Donegal in Mallow on Sunday.

Shane Ronayne’s side dominated from pillar to post, easily overcoming a disappointing Donegal that lost their fifth National League game in a row.

"I know Donegal are struggling at the moment, that’s the reality for them," Ronayne said.

"We had to go out and do our job and did that fairly well. Everyone is delighted as a lot of players came on today and got a couple scores near the end. We are very happy with that."

Libby Coppinger finished off a superb move to net Cork’s first goal inside five minutes. Ciara McGreavy notched the visitors' only point prior to Orlaith Cahalane and Rachel Leahy raising green flags in quick succession.

It was 3-6 to 0-1 at the break before Coppinger took her personal tally to 2-2 with another terrific goal. Rachel Leahy followed suit with a thunderous effort into the top corner.

That was the cue for Shane Ronayne and Maxi Curran to empty their respective substitutes benches.

The remainder of a one-sided contest proved a scrappy affair despite substitutes Ellie Jack, Abbie O’Mahony, Sadbh McGoldrick, Abigail Ring (free) and Ellen Twomey getting on the scoresheet.

Next up for Cork is a showdown with league leaders Kerry on St Patrick’s Day.

Scorers for Cork: L Coppinger 2-2, R Leahy 2-0, O Cahalane 1-0, E Kiely and K Quirke (0-1 free) 0-2 each, E Jack, A O’Mahony, S McGoldrick, A Ring (0-1 free), and E Twomey 0-1 each.

Donegal: C McGarvey 0-1.

CORK: M O’Sullivan; M Duggan, E Meaney, R Phelan; S Kelly, A Healy, R Leahy; H Looney, S Leahy (captain); L Coppinger, K Quirke, E Cleary; O Cahalane, E Kiely, C O’Sullivan.

Subs: A O’Mahony for Coppinger (35), M O’Callaghan for Looney (35), E Jack for Cahalane (35), D Kiniry for Duggan (42), S Murphy for M O’Sullivan (42), B O’Sullivan for Quirke (42), S McGoldrick for Healy (47), A Ring for C O’Sullivan (47), A McDonagh for Kiely (49), L McDonagh for S Leahy (49), E Twomey for Kelly (55), K Redmond for Phelan (55), I Sheehan for R Leahy (55), R Corkery for Cleary (55).

DONEGAL: A McColgan; A Temple Asoko, E McGinley, E Gallagher (captain); K Long, N McLaughlin, T Hegarty; S Twohig, L Ryan; C Keon, C Gillespie, K Dowds; J McFadden, S McGroddy, C McGarvery.

Subs: S McFeeley for Ryan (ht), K Herron for Long (ht), N Carr for McGroddy (42), A O’Connell for Dowds (42), R Rodgers for McGinley (42), S White for Keon (41), C Friel for McColgan (52), K O’Donnnel for Hegarty (55).

Referee: Kevin Corcoran (Mayo).