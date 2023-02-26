Donegal and Galway can't be separated in Letterkenny thriller

Donegal 1-9 Galway 1-9

Donegal and Galway might have had claims to have been deserving of the three points, although one apiece wasn’t the worst outcome in Letterkenny.

Donegal were trailing to a fisted effort from Rob Finnerty before Jason McGee levelled and Paul Conroy was out of luck with a tricky free to win it, which tailed just wide.

Paddy Carr’s team were five up in the first half and didn’t score for a whole 35 minutes as Galway got ahead by two late. It took until the 21st minute for a lead of more than two for either side, with Donegal goalkeeper Shaun Patton piercing over a 50-metre free to put the home side 0-5 to 0-3 in front.

Then Oisin Gallen - just about - tucked home a penalty. Conor Gleeson, the Galway goalkeeper, was inches away from saving the kick, getting a strong hand on it only for the ball to squirm over the line.

The penalty had been awarded against John Daly, who had fetched a fluffed effort from O’Donnell on his goalline only to be penalised for a throw by referee David Coldrick. It meant for a 1-5 to 0-3 Donegal advantage, which Galway managed to eat into with 43 seconds.

Man of the match Matthew Tierney grabbed possession and ran right at the heart of the Donegal defence to shoot past Patton.

It was certainly the jolt in the arm the Connacht side needed, although it was Donegal who went in 1-6 to 1-3 in front, with Michael Langan hitting the point of the half with a classy long-range effort.

Finnerty helped Padraig Joyce’s team get on terms by the 52nd minute, scoring either side of a Paul Conroy free and quality left-footed Tierney point. Donegal wing-back Caolan McColgan made a goal-saving tackle on Finnerty and when Conroy tucked over his second free of the half on 57, it meant the lead of 1-7 to 1-6, with Donegal stacking up the wides and twice hitting the upright.Tierney then made it a two-point game.

Gallen’s point with three to play halved the deficit and then, like the London buses as the saying goes, O’Donnell levelled it up with 90 seconds left. Both teams would score again but it ended all square.

Donegal scorers: O Gallen 1-2 (1-0 pen), C O’Donnell 0-2, J Brennan, C McGonagle, M Langan, J McGee 0-1 each; S Patton 0-1 (1f).

Galway scorers: M Tierney 1-3,(1 45), P Conroy 0-2 (2f), R Finnerty 0-2, C Sweeney and P Cooke 0-1 each.

DONEGAL: S Patton; M Curran, B McCole, M O’Reilly; C McColgan, S McMenamin, E Ban Gallagher; C McGonagle, J McGee; M Langan, D Ó Baoill, C O’Donnell; H McFadden, O Gallen, J Brennan.

Subs: P Mogan for O’Reilly (ht), R O’Donnell for McFadden (60), J McGroddy for Ó Baoill (67).

GALWAY: C Gleeson; J Glynn, S Kelly, E Kelly; D McHugh, J Daly, C Sweeney; P Conroy, C McDaid; M Tierney, P Cooke, J Heaney; P Kelly, G Davoren, I Burke.

Subs: R Finnerty for D (ht), J Maher and R Monaghan for Cooke and P Kelly (49), D Conneely for McDaid (55).

Referee: David Coldrick (Meath)