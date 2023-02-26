Six-goal Clare turn up the heat to blitz Wexford

Allianz Hurling League Divsion 1

Wexford 1-18 Clare 6-25

A pulverising first half from Clare ensured they responded in the best way possible to their defeat to Limerick earlier this month.

Leading by 20 points at the break, 4-17 to 1-6, their mission was complete against an experimental Wexford side in Chadwicks Wexford Park.

The seasonal return of Tony Kelly and John Conlon brought far more certainty to the visitors’ line-up and they were pivotal figures in Clare’s superb opening period.

The second half was all about damage limitation for Wexford but they didn’t find a second goal, Eamonn Foudy equal to Rory Higgins’ 39th-minute effort. Instead, it was David Reidy who doubled his goal tally in the 64th minute and substitute Mark Rodgers contributed Clare’s sixth green flag five minutes later.

Clare’s directness and movement warped the shape of Wexford’s defence in the opening half but their attack, Kelly in particular, were excellent in turning over ball in Wexford’s half.

Peter Duggan claimed the first goal of the game in the third minute when Reidy set him off on a solo with Wexford’s cover absent. Conor McDonald hit back with a three-pointer at the other end three minutes later after a Cathal Dunbar run and Wexford drew level in the eighth minute but there was only one team playing for the remainder of the half.

Clare were availing of the strong wind in their favour, Foudy’s deliveries causing all sorts of consternation. The scoreline read 1-8 to 1-4 to the Banner up to the 15th minute when Kelly squared the ball to David Reidy to finish with ease.

A third Clare goal followed two minutes later when Wexford were unable to deal with a long delivery and Aidan McCarthy delivered the blow. By the time Ross Banville arrested the barrage with a free in the 24th minute, Clare had hit Wexford for 2-5 without reply.

As Wexford were again forced into spilling possession, Kelly punished their sloppiness with a 28th minute goal to stretch Clare’s advantage to 16 points. Clare outscored Wexford five points to one for the remainder to go 20 points up by the interval.

Scorers for Wexford: R. Banville (0-8, 6 frees, 2 65s); C. McDonald (1-0); C. Dunbar (0-3); C. McGuckin (0-2); C. Foley, R. Higgins, D. Reck, C. Hearne, I. Carty (0-1 each).

Scorers for Clare: A. McCarthy (1-10, 0-6 frees); D. Reidy (2-1); T. Kelly (1-2); P. Duggan (1-1); M. Rodgers (1-0); D. Fitzgerald (0-3); I. Galvin (0-2); R. Taylor, C. Malone, D. Ryan, E. Foudy (free), A. Hogan, D. Conroy (0-1 each).

WEXFORD: J. Lawlor; S. Reck, S. Donohoe, D. Clarke; C. Foley, D. Reck (c), J. O’Connor; L. McGovern, C. Dunbar; C. Flood, C. Hearne, C. McGuckin; R. Higgins, C. McDonald, R. Banville.

Subs for Wexford: I. Carty for C. Foley (45); C. Byrne-Dunbar for L. McGovern (47); J. Doran for C. Flood (55); E. Murphy for J. O’Connor (60).

CLARE: E. Foudy; A. Hogan, C. Cleary, P. Flanagan; D. Ryan, J. Conlon, B. O’Connell; D. Fitzgerald, R. Taylor; A. McCarthy, C. Malone, T. Kelly (c); I. Galvin, P. Duggan, D. Reidy.

Subs for Clare: M. Rodgers for I. Galvin (42); O. Cahill for D. Ryan (48); D. Conroy for C. Malone (55); A. Fitzgerald for P. Flanagan (57); S. Morey for R. Taylor (66).

Referee: T. Walsh (Waterford).