McStay not getting carried away as Mayo stay in the groove while Tyrone ponder form

National Football League Division 1

Mayo 4-10

Tyrone 0-12

THERE will be no shortage of people talking Mayo up this week after a second successive (and impressive) victory over recent All-Ireland champions in the space of seven days.

The Westerners are unbeaten in this league campaign after four games, have scored six goals in their last two matches, and welcomed fleet-footed forward Tommy Conroy back last Saturday evening after a year on the sidelines.

But despite all these reasons to be optimistic about the future, Kevin McStay, an experienced and astute manager, was keeping his feet on the ground in the wake of Mayo’s first win over Tyrone in Castlebar since October 1992.

“I’d say there’s a lot of teams that will beat each other before it’s out, but it’s a good step and a giant step towards safety for us,” said McStay afterwards.

“I’d like to pick up another one or two [wins], sooner rather than later, and that would put us in good shape.”

While Mayo’s form remains on an upward curve, Tyrone’s slump continues.

This was their third defeat in four games and they are now in a relegation dogfight.

Tyrone joint manager Feargal Logan admitted that the 2021 All-Ireland winners ‘can’t buy a win at the moment’ after they surrendered an early lead and crashed to a third loss on the road in this campaign.

First-half goals from Mayo’s Aidan O’Shea and James Carr were followed by second-half green flags from Enda Hession and Diarmuid O’Connor as Tyrone’s defence was sliced open time and again.

Logan conceded afterwards that the goals did the damage.

“There was just no way of getting back out of them. Once they tallied up to four we were totally gone,” he conceded.

“I thought we dominated the early phases, were really going well, and the first one was a bit scrappy. Whatever about that, we could have possibly dealt with it.

“The second one then was a break ball which went straight into our defence and it was a good finish. It left us chasing it a bit and we paid a heavy price here.

“Fair play to Mayo, they turned up sharp and big despite the first 15 minutes.”

Tyrone had hit the ground running and led by 0-4 to 0-1 after 20 minutes with well-crafted scores from Darragh Canavan and Darren McCurry supplemented by frees from McCurry and goalkeeper Niall Morgan.

But Mayo then struck for 2-4 without reply in the space of 13 minutes to leave Tyrone’s heads spinning. The Red Hands never recovered and were chasing the game from there.

“We can’t buy a win at the moment, we can’t buy a break,” said Feargal Logan.

“We need to be sitting down and learning from it and getting at it again. It is a short turnaround. There is only one way to keep going – to keep at it.

“Defeats seep your confidence and victory grows you,” he added.

A wonder goal from Mayo defender Enda Hession five minutes into the second half had left Tyrone trailing by eight points (3-5 to 0-6).

They did mount a mini-revival with a point from play from Darragh Canavan, and frees from Niall Morgan and Darren McCurry (2), but the closest they got to the Westerners was five points after 60 minutes.

A fourth Mayo goal from man of the match Diarmuid O’Connor on 68 minutes glossed the final scoreline for the winners, while Tyrone only managed a late free from Darragh Canavan in reply.

The Red Hands’ first defeat in Castlebar for more than 30 years was already assured when Conn Kilpatrick was shown a black card in the closing stages.

Things won’t get any easier for the Red Hands next Sunday with Kerry coming to Omagh.

“It’s not ideal but that’s the way it is,” mused Feargal Logan.

“The facts don’t lie and the facts are stubborn. But we just have to be as equally as stubborn and keeping going. That’s the way it happens around football. You have just have to keep going.” Mayo, meanwhile, are away to league leaders, Roscommon.

“I’m taking tonight off and tomorrow off as well, and then on Monday we’ll think about our neighbours and get ready for that,” smiled Kevin McStay, who also paid tribute to Tommy Conroy after he came on for the last 10 minutes.

“This is an exceptional young man, who I’m very fond of and who the people of Mayo are very fond of, because he gives everything to us and to the jersey,” he said.

Mayo: C Reape (0-1, 1f); J Coyne, D McBrien, E Hession (1-0); S Coen, C Loftus (0-1), D McHugh; M Ruane (0-1), D O’Connor (1-0); F McDonagh (0-1), J Carney (0-1), J Flynn; A O’Shea (1-0), J Carr (1-0), R O’Donoghue (0-3, 3fs).

Subs used: S Callinan for Hession (44); P Durcan for Coyne (44); J Doherty (0-1) for Loftus (51); C O’Connor (0-1) for O’Shea (60); T Conroy for Carr (66).

Tyrone: N Morgan (0-3, 2fs, ‘45); M McKernan, C Munroe, P Hampsey; C Quinn, P Harte, D Mulgrew; B Kennedy, F Burns (0-2); C Meyler, C Kilpatrick, J Oguz; D McCurry (0-4, 3fs), C McShane, D Canavan (0-3, 1f).

Subs used: N Devlin for Munroe (41); M Donnelly for McShane (50); R Canavan for Mulgrew (50); K McGeary for Harte (61); L Rafferty for McKernan (70).

Referee: N Mooney (Cavan)