Kerry use Mayo misery to squeeze past Armagh

Allianz FL Division 1

Kerry 0-12

Armagh 0-11

IN THE land of milk and honey, needs must. Kerry have chiselled out some prosaic League points under the lights in Tralee in recent years and this belongs in the same canon.

Jack O’Connor said after that the reigning champions don’t need to win the League this year. “It’s about survival in Division 1,” he explained in the wake of a blue-collar evening for the green and gold. “We wouldn’t like to be going up to Omagh next weekend with only two points.”

The Kingdom will require at least two more to keep the barking hounds behind them at bay in the top tier, and there are no easy pickings. With trips to Tyrone and Galway looming, and a visit from the form horse Roscommon in there too, the two points up for grabs on Saturday in Tralee were of greater import than many outside the county might have perceived.

Over 11,600 understood the significance of David Clifford and Sean O’Shea being hooshed back into the frontline sooner than some might have liked, which may have contributed to the delayed throw-in as townsfolk pulled down the shutters early.

“Outside of the fact we had another extra week's training, I think the attitude was better tonight. We weren't happy with the way we played up in Castlebar. It was an unacceptable performance and the players knew that. They didn't have to be told that but just to make sure they knew it, we told them Tuesday night. They reacted the right way - that's all you can do after a bad performance is react the right way.”

If O’Connor didn’t need to pull the hairdryer from his holster at training, man of the match Dara Moynihan revealed that the players were still in no doubt that Castlebar was a spring line in the ground.

“We weren’t too much about tactics, this was about attitude,” O’Connor nodded. “We felt we were well off it above in Castlebar. We weren’t tackling we weren’t tracking runners we weren’t doing any of the fundamentals that you need to do first before you play football. And I thought we did that in spades tonight. We gave away no goal chance.”

Two late points from substitutes Tony Brosnan and Donal O’Sullivan snapped the deadlock and for their ability to eke out the win, a zipless Kerry can feel pleased with themselves. It was an important moment too for Brosnan, the Dr Crokes man struggling of late for form and confidence. But any conversation surrounding the top half dozen sides in the country would have to include Armagh now.

The value of patience – McGeeney is in his ninth year in charge – is evident in the uniformity of thought and movement in his side. Their huge travelling support may be unhappy that they didn’t offer as much as they might at the top end of the pitch, but whatever time they did operate in Kerry territory was invariably well spent.

Kerry’s David Clifford appeals to the umpires. Picture: INPHO/Bryan Keane

Armagh enjoyed a two-point lead early in the second half – a luxury in such a skin-tight contest – but to the Kingdom’s credit they timed their run like a classic winner, O’Sullivan fisting the insurance point after Aaron McKay dropped a late Kerry free. Even then, there was a fevered finish as Galway referee James Molloy gave Armagh a twice-taken free for Rian O’Neilll to try and bullet home the winner. However his effort was too high.

Much of Kerry’s patience played out in front of McGeeney’s players, whose shape rarely looked stressed. More than once, Kerry manufactured a Barry ‘Dan’ O’Sullivan mismatch at full forward but frustratingly Kerry eschewed the option. If only to keep Armagh honest, it had to be worth pinging one into the end zone?

“Yes, but if you are out in the field and you are playing in that type of (cat and mouse) game, possession is precious," O'Connor said. "Armagh are very patient with the ball themselves. They didn’t kick too many foolish balls so I can understand if players are reluctant to kick it in because they are saying to themselves, ‘Jeez we are better off holding it here for a while and give everyone a breather.”

Such was the evenness of the first half, parity at the break, 0-6 each, was no surprise. Armagh were going stride for stride with the champions, and when they edged two clear after the break – with points from Greg McCabe and sub Conor Turbitt – Kerry were looking at a hard road. Then Barry O’Sullivan, having an impactful evening, burst through the cover and teed up Tadhg Morley for the score. In the 48th minute David Clifford found his range to equalise with a free.

Rian O’Neill remained a dangerous spearpoint for Armagh, with Stefan Okunbor matching him along with Jason Foley, for much of the evening. Kerry still need to get more minutes into the Tralee man. Paul Geaney and Gavin White are back training too even if their manager reckoned Tyrone might be a week too soon for their competitive return.

Armagh selector Ciaran McKeever was “hugely disappointed” after their night’s toil and troubles.

“We worked hard as a unit – something that we pride ourselves on. But we have to stay concentrated and engaged for the full 70-plus minutes. We lost a bit of concentration towards the end and that cost us.

“There are still six points up for grabs so we’re not going to panic,” he said. “We’ll regroup before we head back up the road and we know what lies ahead of us which is Donegal next Saturday night.”

McGeeney and co stress over the minutiae more than most, but there was the real sense that with a tad more ambition Saturday night, they may have carried the two points home with them. Their strength and structure behind midfield is as good as anything and though Jack O’Connor stopped short of going all ten Hag and labelling them ‘annoying’, he would have been forgiven for doing so.

“They certainly weren't allowing us to go down the middle so we had to constantly switch to the wings. When they blocked it up there, we had to rotate it and go to the other side. The important thing is not to take the ball into contact and not to turn over the ball. Above all else try and get a shot off. Kicking a wide isn't the worst thing - the worst of all worlds is get turned over because they're a dangerous counter-attacking team.”

Scorers for Kerry: D Clifford (0-4, frees), B O’Sullivan, S O’Shea, D Roche, P Clifford, P Murphy, T Morley, T Brosnan, D O’Sullivan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Armagh: R O’Neill (0-4, 3 frees), J Og Burns (0-2), S Campbell, A Forker, G McCabe, C Turbitt, E Rafferty (free) (0-1 each).

KERRY: S Ryan; G O’Sullivan, J Foley, T. O’Sullivan; S Okunbor, T Morley, P Murphy; J Barry, B. O’Sullivan; D Moynihan, S O’Shea, A Spillane; P Clifford, D Clifford, D Roche.

Subs for Kerry: M Burns for Spillane (47), T Brosnan for Roche (50), R Murphy for P Clifford (63), D O’Sullivan for Moynihan (69).

ARMAGH: E Rafferty; P Burns, A Forker, C O’Neill; G McCabe, B McCambridge, A McKay; C Mackin, J Og Burns; C Cumiskey, A Murrin, T Kelly; R O’Neill, S Campbell, J Duffy.

Subs for Armagh: J McElroy for P Burns (BS, 21); C Turbitt for Kelly (HT), R McQuillan for Campbell (55), J Hall for Cummiskey (63), N Grimley for Macken (73), J Kieran for Forker (73).

Referee: J Molloy (Galway).