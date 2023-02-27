Ephie Fitzgerald: 'We really are at crisis point now in Waterford football'

NFL Division 4

Wexford 2-12

Waterford 1-6

Déise football boss Ephie Fitzgerald is extremely worried about the state of the game in the county.

Waterford suffered their fourth straight league defeat on Saturday night. They haven't won a competitive game since May 2021.

"We really are at crisis point now in Waterford football I think. The lads are giving everything they have. They train very hard but you see the levels in terms of the strength and conditioning of the Wexford lads, their tacking, their turnover of ball. It's a different level. There's so much work to be done in Waterford football. Even a victory today wasn't going to change that. All I can say about the guys that we have is that they are giving me everything."

Mark Rossiter shot 1-3 as Wexford secured back to back wins. Brian Molloy also raised a green flag for the purple and gold while Eoghan Nolan got three points from play.

Waterford finished with fourteen men as Conor Murray received a straight red card for an off the ball incident. They also lost captain Dermot Ryan during the second half to a black card. Fitzgerald was unhappy with referee Anthony Nolan. "Dermot's one was ridiculous. I didn't see Conor's one so I can't comment on that. I thought the standard of refereeing was very poor today. That's my honest opinion on it. Some of the decisions that were made were mind boggling."

The Déise started brightly as Darragh Corcoran buried the ball to the bottom corner of the Wexford net in the seventh minute. It was Waterford's first goal of the 2023 NFL. Points from Conor Murray and Jason Curry left them 1-2 to 0-3 in front after 17 minutes.

Mark Rossiter then finished a Wexford counter attack to the cobwebs on 20 minutes. Brian Lynch levelled but Eoghan Nolan and Dylan Furlong gave the visitors a 1-5 to 1-3 half time advantage.

Nolan nailed two beauties at the start of the second period. The home side lost Dermot Ryan to a black card and Wexford capitalised as John Tubritt and Cian Hughes set up Brian Molloy for a goal on 50 minutes. Rossiter added three points to his tally.

Waterford goalkeeper Aaron Beresford denied both Molloy and Richie Waters. Jason Curry and John Devine kicked consolation points for the hosts before Murray's late red.

"A good first half, a very poor second half," Fitzgerald remarked. "We weren't at the races. Aaron made a couple of great saves to keep us in the game. All in all, a very disappointing performance."

Scorers for Wexford: M Rossiter 1-3 (2fs), B Molloy 1-0, E Nolan 0-3, D Brooks (f), D Furlong, G Malone, S Nolan, J Tubritt, C Kinsella 0-1 each.

Scorers for Waterford: D Corcoran 1-0, J Curry 0-3 (2fs), C Murray, B Lynch, J Devine 0-1 each.

Wexford: D Brooks; B Cushe, P Hughes, M Furlong; G Malone, B Molloy, D Furlong; N Hughes, E Nolan; D Lyons, S Nolan, C Carty; K O'Grady, J Tubritt, M Rossiter.

Subs: C Hughes for Lyons (HT), J Rossiter for Furlong (53), C Kinsella for O'Grady (61), R Waters for Carty (66).

Waterford: A Beresford; R Browne, C Ó Cuirrín, L Fennell; D Ryan, D Ó Cathasaigh, J O'Sullivan; B Looby, K Sheehan; M Curry, D Fitzgerald, J Curry; C Murray, B Lynch, D Corcoran.

Subs: C Maguire for Sheehan (16), J Devine for Fitzgerald (HT), B Hynes for Lynch (53), M Cummins for Ó Cathasaigh (67), N McSweeney for J Curry (70).

Referee: A Nolan (Wicklow)