Late, late Costello points sees Dublin reel in Banner 

Allianz National Football League, Division 2, Round 4

Dublin 0-16

Clare 1-12

Cormac Costello came up with a dramatic 75th-minute match winning point to save Dublin's blushes at Croke Park, keeping their 100% Division 2 record intact.

But manager Dessie Farrell is unlikely to be too enamoured with a victory that Dublin just about plundered as they came from six points down with 12 minutes to go to snatch it.

A landmark result for Clare looked to be on the cards when Colm Collins's side led by 1-12 to 0-9 approaching the hour mark but they didn't score again as Dublin, typically, rallied.

All their big guns made vital plays during those final few minutes, from James McCarthy to Dean Rock to the returning Jack McCaffrey who won a free that was pointed and he also laid on the final pass for Costello.

Clare, who were beaten by Kildare in Round 3 having been in a similar position, will kick themselves for letting victory slip through their hands again.

They put themselves in a great position at the three quarter mark with Eoin Cleary, goalscorer Gavin Cooney and Sigerson Cup finalist Emmett McMahon all exceptional but they just couldn't finish it off.

Three straight defeats leaves Clare badly needing a positive result from their Round 5 clash with Cork in Ennis next weekend while Dublin will head to Derry and Celtic Park.

Sean Lowry and David Byrne were late additions to the Dublin lineup in place of Costello and Niall Scully.

St Vincent's man Lowry, making his full National League debut after coming on against Limerick, looked a positive addition initially with a hand in a series of early attacks.

He won a free that Dean Rock converted for Dublin's opening score in the fourth minute and when Tom Lahiff won the subsequent kick-out, Lowry was played in again for a point.

Lowry had two shots that he blazed wide too, one of those a half chance for a goal as Dublin piled on the early pressure.

With 13 minutes on the clock, the hosts led 0-4 to 0-1 and everything seemed to be going to plan.

Con O'Callaghan isolated himself close to the Clare goal and was picked up by Cillian Brennan while McCarthy started at midfield beside Brian Fenton who, for the fourth league game running, got on the scoresheet for Dublin.

Rock was a constant menace and had five points on the board by the 28th minute with two of those coming from open play.

Clare steadied themselves after that difficult opening quarter and three points in a row between the 16th and 20th minutes hauled them back into the contest.

Cleary then tied it up at 0-6 apiece in the 27th minute with a brilliant score after taking on his man and making a difficult kick from the left of goals look easy.

It was another burst of Clare scoring just before half-time that sent the Banner in with a surprise 1-8 to 0-8 lead.

The in-form Cleary booted over again nonchalantly before Cooney beat Lee Gannon in a 50-50 aerial battle to a long ball in from Ciaran Russell and fired a rocket shot to the net, a la Offaly legend Seamus Darby.

Suddenly, Clare led by two points and Podge Collins stretched it to three when he pointed from distance.

Dublin called for the cavalry at half-time and brought on multiple All-Ireland medal winners Costello and Scully up front though it was Clare that scored the next point, extending their lead to four.

McCaffrey then came on for Dublin, his second appearance from the bench since returning from a near three-year exile.

Farrell threw on Colm Basquel in attack too but it was Clare that stretched their lead out to six points with 20 minutes to go following points from Cleary and McMahon.

DEJECTED: Clare players after the game. Picture: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

It turned out to be Clare's high point and they didn't score again as Dublin, through Basquel, Ciaran Kilkenny, Rock, O'Callaghan and Costello, stole victory from the jaws of what looked a certain defeat.

Dublin scorers: R Rock (0-8, 5 frees, 1 45); C O'Callaghan, S Lowry, B Fenton, J McCarthy, L Gannon, C Basquel, C Kilkenny, C Costello (0-1).

Clare scorers: G Cooney (1-2); E McMahon (1 free), E Cleary (1 free) (0-4); D Coughlan, P Collins (0-1).

Dublin: D O'Hanlon; D Newcombe, S MacMahon, L Gannon; J Small, D Byrne, L Gannon; J McCarthy, B Fenton; C Kilkenny, R McGarry, T Lahiff; S Lowry, D Rock, C O'Callaghan.

Subs: C Costello for McGarry and N Scully for Lowry (h/t); J McCaffrey for Lahiff (45); C Basquel for Gannon (51); E Murchan for Murphy (61).

Clare: S Ryan; M Doherty, C Brennan, R Lanigan; C O'Dea, P Lillis, A Sweeney; C Russell, D Bohannon; J Malone, E Cleary, D Coughlan; G Cooney, E McMahon, P Collins.

Subs: A Griffin for Collins (h/t); B Rouine for Bohannon (64-66, blood); Rouine for Russell (67); K Sexton for Griffin (70).

Ref: P Faloon (Down).