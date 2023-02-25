Wicklow make their mark with defeat of unbeaten league leaders Laois

Laois 2-10

Wicklow 2-12

Oisin McConville’s Wicklow project recorded its most important return yet with a deserved win away to Allianz League Division Four leaders Laois on Saturday evening.

The Armagh legend had targeted promotion from the basement tier when taking up the role late last year. This win puts them right in the mix to do just that having already beaten London, claimed a draw with Carlow and lost to Sligo.

Their hosts had won all three opening games up to this but they were unimpressive in seeing off Carlow the last day and they never really found their stride here despite leading for large parts of the first-half and into the second.

Laois built themselves a five-point lead after 25 minutes but it was hard to see where the materials for that largesse had been found. A good chunk of it had come from Mark Barry’s penalty, won after a terrible sideline gaff that led to Brian Daly having to be hauled down.

Barry’s dead-ball kicking was superb, in fact, the O’Dempsey’s man nailing 1-3 in all in the opening half. Laois’ only other score in that spell came from Eoin Lowry and it was their only register from play before the break.

Wicklow were their own worst enemies at times, that gift of a goal exacerbated by a couple of other soft concessions and a recurring failure to hit the mark themselves. Goalkeeper Mark Jackson missed four dead balls in the first 35.

All of that left their deficit looking more than a bit harsh but they closed the gap to a single point in first-half injury-time with Jack Kirwan palming a long ball off the post and then side-footing the finish into an empty net.

Laois started brightly second time around but two impressive scores from play from Kieran Lillis and Lowry proved to be a false dawn with Wicklow claiming six unanswered scores in the next eleven minutes, a burst that left them a goal to the good.

The sides traded profits for the next 15 minutes, with Laois edging marginally closer, but a JP Hurley goal in injury-time gave Wicklow a five-point buffer before Barry claimed another goal from the penalty spot, this one a consolation, with the last kick.

A big, big win for Wicklow.

Scorers for Laois: M Barry (2-3, 2-0 pen and 3f); P Kingston (0-3, 2f); E Lowry (0-2); S O’Flynn and K Lillis (0-1 each).

Scorers for Wicklow: J Kirwan and JP Hurley (1-0 each); K Quinn (0-3, 2f); D Healy (0-2); M Kenny (0-2, 1f); E Darcy (0-2f); M Jackson (0-2f); P O’Keane (0-1).

Laois: S Osborne; S Greene, T Collins, R Piggott; S O’Flynn, M Timmons, D Kavanagh; K Lillis, K Swayne; M Barry, P Kingston, P O’Sullivan; E Lowry, B Daly, C Murphy.

Subs: N Corbet for Murphy (23); D Larkin for Daly (HT); P Kirwan for Kavanagh (54).

Wicklow: M Jackson; M Stone, E Murtagh, J Kirwan; K Furlong, P O’Keane, Z Cullen; D Healy, P O’Toole; A Maher, JP Hurley, C Baker; M Kenny, K Quinn, E Darcy.

Subs: J Mc Call for Maher (21); C McDonald for Stone (65); C O’Sullivan for Darcy (70).

Referee: P Neilan (Roscommon).