O'Connor: Kerry win less about tactics, more about attitude

KERRY boss Jack O'Connor believes that an 'unacceptable' performance in their defeat to Mayo last week fuelled the desire to get over the line for two crucial league points against Armagh on Saturday.

The Kingdom eked out a one-point victory over Kieran McGeeney's side in a tight, tense tussle in Tralee, and O'Connor admitted their "backs were to the wall" after a listless effort in Castlebar a week ago.

"We didn't want to be going up to Tyrone with only two points. Every point is hard fought for in this league. I said that before we started. I've been saying it pretty consistently that we were behind the curve starting off training. We could be as much as six weeks or two months behind some teams.

"But I think tonight outside of the fact we had another extra week's training obviously, the attitude was better tonight. We weren't happy with the way we played in Castlebar. It was an unacceptable performance and the players knew that. They didn't have to be told that but just to make sure they knew it, we told them on Tuesday night. Look they reacted the right way, that's all you can do after a bad performance is react the right way."

Man of the match Dara Moynihan says that if O'Connor didn't exactly use the hairdryer on the players at training this week, he left them in no doubt that the Mayo performance was not good enough."

O'Connor revealed: "We weren’t talking too much during the week about tactics, this was about attitude. We felt we were well off it above in Castlebar. We weren’t tackling, we weren’t tracking runners, we weren’t doing any of the fundamentals that you need to do first before you play football. And I thought we did that in spades tonight. We gave away no goal chance, Armagh got seven from ten from play we got seven from 15 from play I think so we were possibly a bit wasteful. I thought there were a couple of wides that on another night could have gone over (for points). But we are delighted to get out of here with the two points, that is the main thing."

Armagh mentor Ciaran McKeever reflected: “We’re hugely disappointed, because it was definitely a match that we should have got something out of. It was nip-and-tuck the whole way and we knew it would be coming down the road. There are loads of positives from it but it was probably those wee errors in the final four or five minutes that potentially got them across the line.

“I think our composure has been really good over the last 18 months. There was a bit of indiscipline from us in defence when we had no call to engage with anybody and then there was a bit of inconsistency from the referee as well which probably helped them as well in the final stages."