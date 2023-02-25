Down fight back against Westmeath to stay in promotion hunt

DOWN 1-10

WESTMEATH 0-11

Down completed a thrilling second-half comeback to defeat Westmeath at home at Páirc Esler in Newry that leaves the top of Division 3 at a knife edge in terms of promotion.

Seven points down early in the second half Down were about to drift away from the chasing pack but Odhran Murdoch’s second penalty in a week saw them fire 1-5 with no reply to realign their hopes of Division 2 football next season.

On the back of last week’s late loss to Fermanagh, Conor Laverty decided to drop his club mate Niall Kane in goals in favour of Charlie Smyth. The young net minder was a part of Laverty’s under 20 winning side but to make his league debut signalled the pressure and intent on the hosts.

Pat Havern stepped up to that responsibility early on to open the scoring and lead the line for the hosts however Down’s tactics on the night seemed to be of a direct approach. Westmeath full back Kevin Maguire, like his teammates soon got to grips with proceedings.

The ever reliable John Heslin has led the line for his county for years and he settled the Tailteann Cup winners the opening free. With the ball in play at the middle sector of the field, eagle eyed David Gough spotted a foul deep in the Down full back line.

The visitors were soon in the lead thanks to the burgeoning talents of Senan Baker. The U-20 player finished with two in the low-scoring half before Eamon Brown levelled the game for the third time in the contest.

Heslin then provided the gap between the sides in a seven point scoring run either side of half time. Two frees of the highest quality and three scores when Brown went to the sin-bin saw the Lake County lead 0-8 to 0-3 at half time.

After half time it looked unlikely Down would get back to within touching distance such was Heslin’s marksmanship. Two quick points after half time pushed the lead out to seven, his first from play too.

However Gilmore probed again and flashed over a brace to end that drought and see his side grow in confidence. Heslin hit Dessie Dolan’s side’s last score with 20 minutes remaining as Down took over.

Roared on by their home stand, Murdoch struck the spot kick to cut the gap to two. Smelling blood, Down switched tactics and drove at the heart of the Leinster men time and time again.

Havern added a brace of frees to his tally before Kilcoo’s Ceilum Doherty not only picked off the leveller, but the lead point, 62 minutes after the last time they led in the contest.

Luck would have it Heslin was dealt a tricky gambit of a free to level the game but the home crowd proved too much of a distraction and Gilmore raced the other end to seal the unlikely win for the Mourne men.

Scorers for Down: A Gilmore 0-4 (1f), P Havern 0-3 (3f), O Murdoch 1-0 (pen), C Doherty 0-2, E Brown 0-1.

Scorers for Westmeath: J Heslin 0-6 (4f), S Baker 0-2, S McCartan, C McCormack and D Lynch 0-1 each DOWN: C Smyth; R Magill, R McEvoy, P Laverty; N McParland, C Doherty, A Doherty; P Branagan, O Murdock; S Millar, L Kerr, G Collins; E Brown; P Havern, A Gilmore.

Subs: R Johnston for McParland (ht); J Johnston for Brown (40); R Mason for Collins (45); A Morgan for Millar (37); C Francis for A Doherty (60).

WESTMEATH: J Daly; D Scahill, K Maguire, N Harte; J Dolan, R Wallace, S McCartan ; S Duncan, R Connellan; D Lynch (0-1), R O’Toole, C McCormack; S Baker, J Heslin, L Loughlin.

Subs: K Martin for McCormack (60); D Giles for Harte (62); S Smith for Baker (66); C Dillon for Lynch (69);A McCormack for Connellan (73).

Referee: D Gough (Meath)