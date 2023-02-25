Captain O'Connor stars as Cork back-up opening day success with win over Clare

Cork 2-19 Clare 1-10

Back-to-back wins for Cork in the Very Division 1A camogie league at Páirc Uí Rinn on Saturday, a comfortable 12-point cushion in the end.

Even though the Rebels are minus a host of familiar names due to injury, several players are staking their claim, which is most satisfying for manager Matthew Twomey. Over their two games, Cork’s tally is a hefty 5-36, which leaves them on top of the league table.

“We are trying to play a system that suits the players, we are a very fast team. So we have to get the ball to the player in space and run. We did that to good effect. There are still tweaks needed but you have to compliment the players on the work-rate and the way they executed the game,” Twomey said.

“In the second-half, we wanted to put the game away. I thought the players did that very well. We scored 2-19, I’m sure we let another 2-10 after us. I was delighted we never let up.

“We have four injuries, and we had two more coming into today. You need a panel. They are not there for a token gesture. We are very, very happy with the subs that came in. It is about getting confidence.

“This is what we want to do, trying to integrate players so that they can play in different positions. If we are missing anyone, someone slots in and there is no upset to the team. Izzy O’Regan is a natural half-forward but she was playing wing-back. She got the first score. I thought she was brilliant.”

The system appears to be working.

Clare, who were hoping to follow up their dramatic victory over All-Ireland champions Kilkenny, were competitive in the first-half, after which they trailed 0-12 to 0-5 - and with the strong wind to come, they appeared to be in with a shout.

Cork made five changes to the side that saw off Dublin last weekend with starts for Molly Lynch, Meabh Murphy, Izzy O’Regan, Laura Treacy and Hannah Looney replacing Amy Lee, Pamela Mackey (injured), Aisling Egan, Aoife Healy and Katrina Mackey (injured).

Once again, captain Amy O’Connor impressed (1-8) before being substituted. Her goal arrived on the three-quarter mark after she capitalised on a short puck-out that went astray.

Overall, a lot of positives to take from the display of this forward unit, with five of the substitutions coming into this section also putting their hand up - substitute Kate Wall scored Cork’s second goal a minute from time.

A water-tight defence conceded a mere 1-3 from play.

It was a disappointing afternoon for John Carmody. He made just the one adjustment from the Kilkenny game - Lynda Daly replacing Muireann Scanlon. The visitors did create a couple of good goal chances, and they needed to take these to be in with any chance.

Lorna McNamara supplied most of their points and their major came a minute before Wall’s, when a free from Chloe Morey was stopped by Molly Lynch, but Áine O’Loughlin returned the rebound.

Clare have Galway next weekend - the westerns bagged their first set of points against their great rivals Kilkenny today.

Cork, meanwhile, travel to Tipperary. The Blue and Gold, along with Cork, are on full points.

“It will be another step up next week. We want our players tested,” Twomey added.

Scorers for Cork: A O’Connor (1-8, 0-4 frees, 0-1 45), S McCartan (0-4, 0-2 frees), K Wall (1-0), F Keating (0-2), H Looney, E Murphy, S McCarthy, I O’Regan and C Healy (0-1 each).

Scorers for Clare: L McNamara (0-6, 0-4 frees, 0-1 45), Á O’Loughlin (1-0), C Carmody, C Morey (free), C Hehir (free) and R Foley (0-1 each).

CORK: M Lynch; M Murphy, L Coppinger, M Cahalane; I O’Regan, L Treacy, L Hayes; S McCarthy, H Looney; C Sigerson, F Keating, C Healy; A O’Connor (Capt), O Cahalane, S McCartan.

Subs: A Healy for C Sigerson, E Murphy for C Healy (both 43), A Smith for O Cahalane, A O’Neill for L Hayes (both 49), K Wall for A O’Connor (53), C Finn for S McCartan (59).

CLARE: D Murphy; S Daly, C Hehir (J-Capt), C Grogan; L Ryan, N O’Dea (J-Capt), A Ryan; R Foley, C Kelly; Z Spillane, C Morey, L Daly; C Carmody, Á O’Loughlin, L McNamara.

Subs: A Walsh for A Ryan (32), M Scanlon for L Daly (half-time), J Daly for Z Spillane (43), A Keating for C Carmody (49).

Referee: Justin Heffernan (Wexford).