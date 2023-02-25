Offaly's David Nally denies Kerry with last-gasp sideline cut 

National Hurling League Division 2A:

Kerry 1-18

Offaly 0-22

Offaly corner forward David Nally sent over a sideline cut with the final puck to give his side a one-point victory in this thrilling Division 2A National Hurling League clash at Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney.

But Nally likes being the match-winner against the Kingdom as he also scored an added time winner in Offaly’s one-point Joe McDonagh win in Tralee last year.

A draw would probably have been a fair result as Offaly were the better side in the opening half and led 0-13 to 1-5 but Kerry hit back in the second and really had Offaly on the back foot for long periods.

Mikey Boyle was the glue that kept the Kerry defence together as Colin Walsh, Daniel Collins and Fionan Mackessy drove forward. Offaly were reliant on the accuracy of Eoghan Cahill who ended up with a game high 0-13, and all but one from placed balls.

But Offaly struck for two crucial points early in the second half from Cahill, a free and a 65 to push his side seven points clear.

Kerry, hurling with purpose, added five unanswered points including two from Colin Walsh to close the gap to 0-15 to 1-10 and it was game on.

Adrian Cleary, Nally and one from Charlie Mitchell had Offaly six clear but then Kerry hit six in a row to level the contest before Jordan Conway fired the hosts in front in the 63rd minute.

Cahill leveled again in the 66th minute. A superb sideline cut from Shane Conway had Kerry a point in front before Cahill equalised again and then after Boyle missed from a tight angle, it was left to Nally to send over that sideline cut that saw Offaly take maximum points.

Scorers: Offaly: E Cahill (0-13, 11f’s, 1x65), D Nally (0-3, 1/sl) C Kiely, A Cleary and D Nally (0-2 each), O Kelly and C Mitchell (0-1 each).

Kerry: P Boyle (0-8 frees), S Conway (1-1, 1s/l), F Mackessy and C Walsh (0-2 each), D Collins, K Carmody, N Mulcahy, D Goggin and J Conway (0-1 each).

KERRY: J B O’Halloran; E Murphy, E Ross, C O’Keeffe; E Leen, M Boyle, K O’Connor; F Mackessy, D Collins; C Walsh, M Leane, S Conway; K Carmody, D Griffin, P Boyle.

Subs: J Conway for D Griffin ( inj 7), D Goggin for K Carmody ( 50), N Mulcahy for M Leane ( 51), S Weir for E Leen inj 61), C Trant for C O’Keeffe ( 63)

OFFALY: S Corcoran; B Conneely, C Burke, J Screeney ; K Sampson , J Sampson, R Ravenhill ; P Delaney, D King; O Kelly, C Kiely, A Cleary ; E Cahill, J Murphy, D Nally.

Subs: C Mitchell for J Murphy ( h/t), E Kelly for R Ravenhill ( 51), J Clancy for P Delaney ( 61)

Referee: K Jordan ( Tipperary )