Cleary picks unchanged Cork side for Limerick clash 

John Cleary has named his Cork team to play Limerick in Round 4 of the Allianz Football League Division 2 on Sunday (Throw-in, 3.45pm).

Cork come into the clash with one win from their opening three games, with a convincing win against Kildare sandwiched in between losses to both Meath and Dublin.

However, the two most recent performances will have pleased Cleary and his backroom team.

The 13-point dismantling of Kildare in Newbridge was especially impressive, but it was their ability to take Dublin down the stretch last Sunday that will have the Cork faithful brimming with excitement for the rest of the league campaign.

Next up is the visit of a faltering Limerick side to Cork GAA HQ, and Cleary has stuck with the same starting 15 and subs that almost snatched victory at the death against Dessie Farrell's side.

Michéal Aodh Martin continues between the goals, with Daniel O'Mahony and Rory Maguire anchoring the defence from full-back and centre-back, respectively, while Tommy Walsh and Clonakilty's Maurice Shanley are retained in the corners.

Mattie Taylor and Ballincollig's Luke Fahy, both impressive last time out, continue in the wing-back slots.

Ian Maguire, sent-off last week, and Colm O'Callaghan form an ever-improving eight-nine combo, while Sean Powter will look to hurt the opposition with penetrative runs from his berth on the 40.

Brian O'Driscoll and Eoghan McSweeney occupy the wing-forward slots once again. The inside line of captain Brian Hurley - scorer of eight points against Dublin - Steven Sherlock and Uibh Laoire's Chris Óg Jones are also retained.

Sherlock, taken off in the second-half last Sunday, will hope for more involvement this weekend.

Cork: MA Martin; M Shanley, D O’Mahony, T Walsh; L Fahy, R Maguire, M Taylor; C O’Callaghan, I Maguire; E McSweeney, S Powter, B O’Driscoll; B Hurley, C Óg Jones, S Sherlock.

Subs: C Kelly, K O'Donovan, S Meehan, C Kiely, S Merritt, K O'Hanlon, J O'Rourke, R Deane, C Corbett, F Herlihy, M Cronin.