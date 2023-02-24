David Clifford returns as Kerry name team to face Armagh

Jack O'Connor has made four changes to his Kerry side for Saturday's clash with Armagh in Austin Stack Park.
Captain and reigning Footballer of the Year David Clifford is among the returning quartet, having played the second half of last weekend's disappointing defeat to Mayo.
All-Ireland winners Seán O'Shea, Adrian Spillane, and Shane Ryan also return, with O'Shea and Ryan also making their first starts of the league.
The four to miss out are Donal O'Sullivan, Tony Brosnan, Micheal Burns, and Shane Murphy who all drop to the bench.
S Ryan; G O'Sullivan, J Foley, T O'Sullivan; P Warren, T Morley, P Murphy; J Barry, B O'Sullivan; D Moynihan, S O'Shea, A Spillane; P Clifford, D Clifford, D Roche.
S Murphy, T Brosnan, M Burns, D O'Sullivan, D Casey, S Okunbor, K Spillane, J O'Shea, G Horan, R Murphy, R Buckley.