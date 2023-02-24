Two changes for Mayo for clash against Tyrone

Mayo Manager Kevin McStay has made two changes for their games against Tyrone at home on Saturday evening.
TWO CHANGES: Mayo make two changes for clash against Tyrone. Pic: INPHO/James Crombie

Fri, 24 Feb, 2023 - 18:00
Fiona Halligan

Mayo make two changes from the side which defeated Kerry last weekend. Jack Coyne returns to the starting team replacing Rory Brickenden in the full back line. Brickenden picked up a knock in the game against Kerry. The second change sees Bob Tuohy replacing Jack Carney. Tuohy had been named to start last weekend also but was replaced by Carney before the throw in.

Colm Reape continues in goal with David McBrien now partnered with Coyne and Enda Hession. Half back line remains the same with Stephen Coen, Conor Loftus and Donnacha McHugh. Coen will captain the side again this weekend.

The midfield partnership of Matthew Ruane and Diarmuid O'Connor remains unchanged.

Man of the match against Kerry Jordan Flynn is joined in the half forward line by Bob Tuohy and Fionn McDonagh. The full forward line is made up of Aiden O'Shea, James Carr and Ryan O'Donoghue.

The referee for the game is Cavan's Noel Mooney and the game will be shown live on TG4.

MAYO: C Reape, J Coyne, D McBrien, E Hession, S Coen(c), C Loftus, D McHugh, M Ruane, D O'Connor, F McDonagh, B Tuohy, J Flynn, A O'Shea, J Carr, R O'Donoghue

