Weekend GAA previews: Expect a backlash from Kerry

SATURDAY

Allianz Football League, Round 4

Division 1

Kerry v Armagh, Austin Stack Park 5pm (J Molloy, Galway) Live RTÉ

Not that Kieran Donaghy struck a dejected tone about this game in his hometown following last Sunday’s defeat in Roscommon but he was realistic: Kerry will be going full pelt to make up for what was a lousy performance in Castlebar last weekend. Much about Kerry’s intent will be known in the familiarity of the team that starts in front of what should be a packed Austin Stack Park. There were more positives in Armagh’s loss in Round 3 but then there is more room for improvement from Kerry.

Verdict: Kerry.

Mayo v Tyrone, Hastings Insurance MacHale Park 7pm (N Mooney, Cavan) Live TG4

Kevin McStay had sought a response to the Armagh draw and a performance to arrest some dismal form on their home patch and boy did he get it. Yes, Kerry were poor but Mayo were so full of vim few if any in the division would have been able to handle them and Jordan Flynn is flying. Tyrone, though, have a good knack of taking points from Castlebar and won’t be too despondent after running Galway close the last day. A third draw for Mayo can’t be ruled out.

Verdict: Draw.

Division 2

Dublin v Clare, Croke Park 7pm (P Faloon, Down)

Colm Collins spoke during the week of this being Clare’s third visit to Croke Park in the last 12 months and the more exposure they have to GAA HQ the better. That’s not to say they will repeat their victory over Roscommon of last June and a third defeat of the campaign would leave them in peril of relegation but they should provide a performance.

Verdict: Dublin.

Division 3

Antrim v Fermanagh, Corrigan Park 2pm (K Eannetta, Tyrone)

With every game, Andy McEntee is learning more about his group but Fermanagh won’t want to lose a step in their promotion chase. Honours to be shared.

Verdict: Draw.

Down v Westmeath, Páirc Esler 6pm (D Gough, Meath)

By virtue of score difference, Westmeath are in second place, ahead of Down and two others. However, they have looked solid in their last two outings and can serve a second successive defeat to Conor Laverty’s side.

Verdict: Westmeath.

Division 4

Waterford v Wexford, SETU Arena, Carriganore 4pm (A Nolan, Wicklow)

A mixed bag from Wexford across their first three fixtures whereas Waterford’s plight at the foot of the table is all too real.

Verdict: Wexford.

Laois v Wicklow, Laois Hire O’Moore Park 7pm (P Neilan, Roscommon)

There are grounds for optimism in Wicklow as Oisín McConville gets settled into the job but Laois seem the best in the league right now.

Verdict: Laois.

Allianz Hurling League, Round 3

Division 1, Group B

Dublin v Tipperary, Croke Park 5pm (P O’Dwyer, Carlow)

The rested Croke Park surface gets its first test here. Tipperary’s squad has been hit hard by injuries but Liam Cahill isn’t the type to make excuses and will insist the seven changes he makes all stake their claim. Three points from their opening two games is a good return for Dublin but they will need goals to better the visitors.

Verdict: Tipperary.

Division 2, Group A

Kerry v Offaly, Fitzgerald Stadium 2pm (K Jordan, Tipperary)

Offaly’s start to the campaign has been slightly easier than Kerry’s and Johnny Kelly’s side shouldn’t be lacking energy in Killarney. At the same time, Kerry’s composure, especially in defence, can be their trump card in what could be a league final rehearsal.

Verdict: Kerry.

Division 3B

Warwickshire v Longford, Páirc na hÉireann, Birmingham 1pm (J Judge, Mayo)

Longford to pick up their first win.

Verdict: Longford.

Lancashire v Cavan, GAA CoE, Abbotstown 2pm (N Malone, Clare)

Cavan are one of the stories in the early part of the league.

Verdict: Cavan.

Lidl Ladies National Football League, Round 5

Division 1

Kerry v Meath, Brosna 2pm (S Curley)

Four wins from four, Kerry’s latest against Dublin will have their confidence soaring and they won’t need much motivation after losing last year’s All-Ireland final to the same opposition. May have to settle for a draw, though, with their league final place all but confirmed.

Verdict: Draw.

Dublin v Mayo, DCU St Clare’s 4.30pm (J Murphy)

Dublin should be able to bounce back from the Kerry result to inflict on Mayo their fourth loss of the competition.

Verdict: Dublin.

Very National Camogie League, Round 2

Division 1A

Cork v Clare, Páirc Uí Rinn 3pm (J Heffernan)

Cork expected it to be tougher against Dublin in their opener but they should get a test here.

Verdict: Cork.

Dublin v Tipperary, Parnell Park 2pm (R Kelly)

Tipperary were all about the goals in dismissing Galway and Dublin must be tight to keep them out or they risk another loss.

Verdict: Tipperary.

Kilkenny v Galway, UPMC Nowlan Park 3pm (A Larkin)

On paper at least, the two teams suffered surprise defeat in Round 1. Home advantage should count for something besides Kilkenny’s pedigree.

Verdict: Kilkenny.

Division 1B

Limerick v Antrim, Mick Neville Park, Rathkeale 1pm (C McAllister)

Limerick’s management will insist their charges hit back immediately after a mildly surprising defeat to Wexford.

Verdict: Limerick.

Waterford v Wexford, De La Salle, Gracedieu 2pm (L Dempsey)

Waterford were business-like in how they dismantled Offaly and they should have enough to pull through this derby.

Verdict: Waterford.

Down v Offaly, Liatroim Fontenoys 2pm (P McDonald)

Heavy defeats for both last weekend and it’s a question of who can pick themselves up quickest.

Verdict: Down.

SUNDAY

Allianz Football League, Round 4

Division 1

Donegal v Galway, O’Donnell Park 12.30pm (D Coldrick, Meath) Live TG4

They may have scalped the All-Ireland champions but these are disconcerting days for Donegal GAA on and off the field. The mass academy resignations certainly don’t help their Division 1 interests and their record in Letterkenny has left a lot to be desired in recent times. Galway looked more like themselves in seeing off Tyrone and can back it up here.

Verdict: Galway.

Monaghan v Roscommon, St Tiernach’s Park 2.30pm (N Cullen, Fermanagh) Live TG4 app, deferred TV

Brian Stack’s remark that Roscommon can now train for championship having picked up six points may indicate the heavy lifting has started or is about to commence. The great survivors Monaghan know their opponents will come to Clones brimming with positivity but they are off and running now and can pick up at least a point.

Verdict: Draw

Division 2

Kildare v Derry, St Conleth’s Park 2pm (B Judge, Sligo) Live BBC iPlayer, GAAGO

Anything like their last showing in Newbridge earlier this month and Kildare will be drubbed. Coming away from Ennis with a win when they were staring down the barrel of a third defeat will do them plenty of good but Derry should have too much about them.

Verdict: Derry.

Meath v Louth, Páirc Tailteann 2pm (J McQuillan, Cavan)

Derry in Owenbeg was always going to be the stress test for the new Meath set-up. Louth will be difficult to break down too and the possibility of an away win can’t be dismissed. Meath will look for goals but might not get them.

Verdict: Louth.

Cork v Limerick, Páirc Uí Chaoimh 3.45pm (B Griffin, Kerry)

Limerick gave their best display yet in troubling Louth last weekend but they should find this Cork outfit more cohesive and diligent than the ones they have beaten over the past few years. More game-time for Conor Corbett would be welcome.

Verdict: Cork.

Division 3

Longford v Tipperary, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park 2pm (J Ryan, Cork)

Even at this relatively early juncture, it’s difficult to see the losers, if there is one, surviving the drop. Tipperary look lost and their former coach turned Longford manager Paddy Christie will have some inside information on them.

Verdict: Longford.

Offaly v Cavan, Glenisk O’Connor Park 2pm (J Gilmartin, Sligo)

Offaly have given good accounts of themselves but they’re facing a more expansive Cavan team who sit pretty at the top of the table.

Verdict: Cavan.

Division 4

London v Sligo, McGovern Park, Ruislip 1pm (F Kelly, Longford)

They will cross swords in April’s Connacht SFC opener but for now Sligo will want to keep their promotion drive on the road.

Verdict: Sligo.

Leitrim v Carlow, Avant Money Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada 2pm (N McKenna, Monaghan)

Back at home, Leitrim will want to put their disappointment against Wexford out of their heads as quickly as possible.

Verdict: Leitrim.

Allianz Hurling Le ague, Round 3

Division 1, Group A

Cork v Westmeath, Páirc Uí Chaoimh 1.45pm (M Kennedy, Tipperary)

Pat Ryan rightly takes the opportunity to exercise his squad here. Another win and a league semi-final beckons and possibly the opportunity to experiment again against Clare or Wexford. Ben Cunningham’s progress will be watched closely having been injured since the Munster Senior Hurling League. Cork to win but it’s the individual performances that matter most.

Verdict: Cork.

Wexford v Clare, Chadwicks Wexford Park 1.45pm (T Walsh, Waterford)

These two have seen plenty of each other over the last four seasons to the extent that a bit of a rivalry has been formed. Clare’s display against Limerick appeared to dismay Brian Lohan who will want a reaction. Wexford themselves have to give their support something to shout about following a drab opener against Galway at this venue.

Verdict: Clare.

Galway v Limerick, Pearse Stadium 2.30pm (S Stack, Dublin). Live TG4

Losing a second successive game to Munster opposition won’t be enough reason for Henry Shefflin to panic but if they are as open as they were against Cork then they will be in difficulty again. A straight shoot-out with Limerick usually ends up with one result. At the same time, Shefflin needs to find a couple more players for the Leinster SHC. Again, it’s a question of what Limerick team shows up.

Verdict: Limerick.

Division 1, Group B

Waterford v Antrim, Fraher Field 1pm (F Horgan, Tipperary)

An awkward game for Waterford when they are down a lot of first-team players. This is exactly the type of game Darren Gleeson will be targeting ahead of what could be a de facto relegation semi-final against Laois. A shaky win for Waterford.

Verdict: Waterford.

Laois v Kilkenny, Laois Hire O’Moore Park 2pm (T Gleeson, Dublin)

Derek Lyng got a few things out of the Dillon Quirke Foundation challenge game against Tipperary last weekend and will be hoping to see more of the same here. Now that the Fitzgibbon Cup is out of the way, more of his younger players can show their worth.

Verdict: Kilkenny.

Division 2A

Derry v Kildare, Derry CoE, Owenbeg 12.30pm (C Flynn, Westmeath)

The long trip and early start won’t upset Kildare who can pick up two more points before bigger challenges.

Verdict: Kildare.

Carlow v Down, Netwatch Cullen Park 2pm (S Cleere, Kilkenny)

Both are without points thus far with a win likely securing either team their Division 2A status for another season. Down to edge it.

Verdict: Down.

Division 2B

Wicklow v London, Echelon Park 12.30pm (C Mooney, Dublin)

The Exiles are banging in the goals but are falling short with their defending.

Verdict: Wicklow.

Sligo v Tyrone, Markievicz Park 1pm (J Connors, Donegal)

Sligo have done nothing so far to suggest they will win this one.

Verdict: Tyrone.

Division 3A

Monaghan v Louth, Entekra Monaghan CoE, Cloghan 12.30pm (A McAleer, Donegal)

Having squeezed past Armagh last time, Monaghan can maintain their fine start to the campaign.

Verdict: Monaghan.

Armagh v Mayo, Box-It Athletic Grounds 2pm (K Parke, Antrim)

Mayo won’t be pushovers but Armagh can raise their total to four points.

Verdict: Armagh.

Fermanagh v Roscommon, Derrylin O'Connells GAA 2pm (C McDonald, Antrim)

Roscommon haven’t been all that bad and yet a third loss on the bounce is on the cards.

Verdict: Fermanagh.

Lidl Ladies National Football League, Round 5

Division 1

Cork v Donegal, Mallow 12.30pm (K Corcoran)

Donegal are sure finding it tough this year but then Cork have just one more victory than them. Time for the hosts to move away from trouble.

Verdict: Cork.

Waterford v Galway, Dungarvan 1pm (K Phelan)

Victory for Galway and they can take a major jump towards making the final as Waterford at least will not be able to catch them.

Verdict: Galway.