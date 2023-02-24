GAA talking points: A road test for Mayo's route one to Aidan O'Shea

The O’Shea Project about to get stress tested

On Newstalk’s Off the Ball on Monday evening, Joe Molloy posed the question to Colm Boyle about Aidan O’Shea, and how it would be difficult to find a more acutely criticised player in Gaelic football.

Boyle completely agreed with Molloy, not just out of loyalty to his former teammate, but because he witnessed it first-hand for so much of his career. Boyle had also come to recognise how O’Shea always tried to use that fuel to keep the fire inside raging. “I feel that Aidan is at his best when his back is to the wall,” said Boyle.

O’Shea has found himself in that position so often that he fully knows how to react to it. “I’ve often heard it,” said O’Shea in October 2015 before he won the second of his three All-Stars. “That I’m overrated; that I didn’t do it on the big stage; that I don’t perform when marked tightly by good players. I never believed that stuff but this year (2015) I felt like I was playing with a chip on my shoulder. A kinda ‘F*** ye, I’m well capable of doing it’. Maybe that was what was driving me on.”

Huge expectation has been a constant companion but Mayo have always demanded, and required, more from a player long tagged as a fulcrum of his generation. His profile and talent, and not always delivering on that massive potential, will always make O’Shea a focal point for Mayo’s struggles to get over the line, primarily because he was deemed so central to Mayo finally getting there.

The big question, though, was around whether O’Shea was central to that quest any longer? Was he going to be more of an impact player off the bench? Did he have the mobility to get around the pitch any longer? Apart from the 2-2 he bagged against a hapless Sligo team in the 2021 Connacht Championship, O’Shea had only scored 0-15 in his other 47 league and championship games between 2019-22. He was never really considered a scorer but were those numbers good enough any more?

Kevin McStay has long held the belief that the biggest impact O’Shea can have is at full-forward but were Mayo going to tailor their game around that tactic? When they had in the past, it hadn’t always worked. “We didn’t use Aidan properly,” said Boyle on Monday.

There has been plenty of evidence to date though, that Mayo are now trying to. Against Kerry last weekend, Mayo only kicked one long ball into O’Shea, but there is still greater fluidity and adaptability around his role, especially in how he interchanged with the players around him.

There was also something significant in that one long ball that Diarmuid O’Connor launched on top of O’Shea and Jason Foley in the first half. Neither O’Shea or Foley got their hands on it but the ball broke in front of the onrushing Jordan Flynn, who was pulled down by Barry O’Sullivan. Shane Murphy was coming out at pace but a decent goal chance still resulted in a pointed free. On another day, it could have been a penalty.

O’Shea’s power and physique is built for causing chaos on the edge of the square. O’Shea played most of the match in that full-forward position, but he was always a constant focal point. When the final numbers were crunched, O’Shea was involved in seven points, either through the last assist, or the play prior to an assisted score.

His most obvious assist was the beautifully arrowed left-footed pass to Ryan O’Donoghue in the 28th minute. O’Shea had spent a short period towards the end of the half out around midfield, where he created a point for Diarmuid O’Connor shortly afterwards.

In the 58th minute, O’Shea picked up possession inside his own 20-metre line but the majority of his 13 possessions were close to goal. Mayo didn’t need to use him as a focal point as much in the second half when they were just trying to maintain control of the match, but there were still a number of occasions when O’Shea was one-on-one with a Kerry defender in huge space and Mayo didn’t kick the ball into him. At one stage, O’Shea berated Matthew Ruane for taking a Hail-Mary shot when a short punt pass to O’Shea was a far better option.

It’s not 2015 anymore, when O’Shea was still only 25 and was a wrecking ball at full-forward that season, scoring five goals in 12 league and championship games. But with Mayo already kicking the ball more under McStay than they did under James Horan, it’s clear that Mayo are looking to build a style where O’Shea is a serious part of that gameplan.

He is clearly playing with more confidence now than he has in a while. O’Shea can almost detect that greater trust in him from management. Yet Kerry were poor last weekend, while Armagh didn’t set up that defensively around him either. Tyrone though, will provide a much truer and sterner test of the O’Shea project on Saturday evening.

Limerick looking to stop the tank leaking

When John Kiely addressed the media after their league win against Offaly last March, he was bullish about where Limerick were at. It was their only win of the campaign but Kiely spoke about the bank of work Limerick had done in the previous weeks and how it would stand to them going forward. “We feel we’re in a great place,” he said.

Prior to the Offaly game, Limerick had only averaged 16.5 points per game. Their volume of shots was way down but they clearly hadn’t the work done in comparison to other teams, which meant they were leaking gas when other teams were pressing their foot to the accelerator.

In their opening two league games last year against Wexford and Galway, Limerick were outscored by 1-21 to 0-14 in the second halves. There were caveats to those results; Limerick hit 18 wides against Wexford; the game changed against Galway when Gearóid Hegarty was sent off.

On the other hand, Limerick’s numbers late on in both matches were nowhere near where they’d have expected them to be; Limerick failed to score for the last 18 minutes against Wexford; after Limerick’s last score against Galway, Galway went on to hit seven unanswered points.

Already in this league, there have been a couple of notable differences, but comparisons, with their opening two rounds last year; Limerick are scoring far more, and playing much better; but they’re still fading out of games, and getting heavily outscored in those periods. In the second halves against Cork and Clare, Limerick were outscored by 3-20 to 1-17.

The Clare game was over at half-time but Kiely still wasn’t pleased that Clare outscored Limerick by 1-10 to 1-1 in the last quarter. “The last 12-15 minutes was disappointing,” said Kiely on RTÉ afterwards. “Yeah, disappointed but maybe that’s a reflection that we’ve a bit more work to go and do.”

They have. But with one impressive win, and a one-point defeat, Limerick still look well ahead of where they were this time last year.

Star shines in his own corner again

Kieran Donaghy had to know it was coming. Armagh had just lost to Roscommon last Sunday. Donaghy was facing the media but, inevitably, the talk had already drifted to what was next up – for Donaghy, as much as Armagh. Kerry. In Tralee.

Donaghy’s involvement as Armagh coach adds an extra layer of intrigue to this clash, especially when he is such a loved and cherished figure in Kerry, particularly in his own home town.

The whole subplot is even more dramatic again considering Donaghy played with a significant share of the current Kerry players, as well as winning All-Irelands under Jack O’Connor and on the field alongside Mike Quirke and Diarmuid Murphy. Quirke is one of Donaghy’s best friends.

Donaghy is in a unique situation but it’s still quite common considering the number of managers and coaches who routinely come up against their own counties every year at inter-county level. In any case, Donaghy’s situation is nowhere near as complex as where the O’Dwyer family found themselves 21 years ago.

It’s 25 years since Kerry’s greatest manager, Mick O’Dwyer, managed against Kerry in the championship for the first time when his Kildare side defeated the reigning All-Ireland champions in the 1998 All-Ireland semi-final.

In O’Dwyer’s final game in charge of Kildare in 2002, his side were defeated by a Kerry side which had his son John as a Kerry selector. To make matters even more complicated, John’s brother Karl was part of the Kildare squad, coming on as a second-half sub in that qualifier game.

John found himself in that position after agreeing to let his name go forward as the South Kerry representative on the Kerry selection committee at the end of 2001. Jack O’Connor had been there but opted out to work with the U-21 side.

John O’Dwyer was involved with his own county, but in such an emotional game for him and his family, he still underlined the bottom line for him around the fixture. “Yes there are side issues,” he said. “But we started last October and I have been involved four or five nights a week, putting everything that I can into it. Ultimately, at the end of the day I’d love to see Kerry winning.”

Just like Donaghy would love to see Armagh winning now.