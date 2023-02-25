Ian Maguire detects progress for Cork, now points are a must

“We are getting there.”

During our 15-minute conversation with Ian Maguire in the stewards' room of Páirc Uí Chaoimh late on Tuesday afternoon, this was easily the most insightful line offered by the Cork midfielder.

It was no pronouncement by Maguire, more a comment made almost in passing. What marked it out was the quiet belief it came wrapped in.

The 28-year-old knows that he and his Cork teammates will ultimately be judged by points on the board and their finishing place in the Division 2 table, and at the moment their record shows two home defeats from three outings. All that separates them from the drop zone is score difference.

But, says Maguire, they are moving in the right direction. They are improving. They are developing a consistency of performance. Consistency of results, they hope, will shortly start following in tow.

There's a different feel about the Cork camp this season, Maguire continues. A combination of factors and people have contributed to such.

Up until Cathail O’Mahony did his hamstring in last week’s Sigerson Cup decider, injury had been an absent visitor from a set-up plagued by casualties throughout last season.

It's actually been a reverse on last year, what with a host of players returning to the camp and full fitness after coming off the injury list. Conor Corbett. Killian O’Hanlon. Seán Meehan.

More returned to the camp after time away. Daniel O’Mahony. Brian O’Driscoll. Ruairí Deane.

Coach Kevin Walsh has brought a “fresh” and “inter-county” voice to the set-up.

All of which has been carefully stirred together by new boss John Cleary.

“We have been building momentum. We had a good McGrath Cup. We obviously had a disappointing opening round league loss, but we bounced back. We lost the last day against Dublin, but we performed well.

“The big thing within the group is that our performances have been relatively consistent in terms of what we are working towards. In other years, we definitely could have shot the lights out in one game and then the next game we might finish with a tally of 0-10, and the majority of that coming from frees.

“We feel we have had a solid base of performance. We have trained very hard. We feel like there is a, I don't want to say an air of confidence, but definitely the vibes are good in the camp.”

You wouldn’t think it needs stating but it’s a happy camp.

“We are very privileged to be in this position. There can sometimes be negativity around the group in terms of under-performances, but we are an extremely proud bunch that are involved,” Maguire stressed.

“The different players that have been added to the panel, the pre-season that we have had and what we have been working towards, there has been a good bit of focus on the group in terms of how we are playing and the new players added.

“You don't want to say a new lease of life, but we have had new faces, old faces, and John has been well able to manage the mix and put us in a good position to build on the pre-season we had.”

Okay, so there’s positivity and there have been performances. This weekend, though, they need points. The performance is irrelevant.

A third home defeat against a Limerick side winless after their opening three games would throw Cork into a relegation scrap for the second spring running. It would once again leave endangered their involvement in the All-Ireland series.

None of which we needed to spell out to Maguire.

“Points are a must. That is the bottom line. In an ideal world, you are looking for points and a performance. When it comes to sport and your competitive edge, you will always take the points. No matter what has to be done will be done. That is just the nature of it, especially with the element of the Sam Maguire competition and the implications of where you finish in the league.

“A big aspect going in will be asking ourselves what did we do well the last day and can we replicate that, and then improve on some of the negatives that we had.

“It is about improving on what you did last week. And then the outcome will usually be what you deserve. You are what you are. We have two losses on our record, but we are improving.”

They are getting there.