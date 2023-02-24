LGFA team news: League Leaders Kerry set to face Champions Meath

Kerry take on Meath in round five of the LGFA National Football League Division One this weekend in a repeat of the last year's All-Ireland Senior Final.

The Kingdom are on course for a Lidl National League Division 1 Final appearance and they have made four changes in personnel for Saturday’s clash with champions Meath in Brosna (2pm).

The pace-setters defeated Dublin impressively last time out but joint-managers Declan Quill and Darragh Long have decided to shuffle their pack ahead of this crucial upcoming clash.

Ciara Butler replaces in Mary Ellen Bolger in goal, while there are also starts for Aoife Dillane, Anna Galvin and Erica McGlynn, as Ciara Murphy, Caoimhe Evans and Hannah O’Donoghue make way.

Visitors Meath - beaten by Mayo in their last outing - give starts to captain Shauna Ennis, Emma Duggan and Olivia Callan, who come in for Shelly Melia, Aoife Minogue and Ailbhe Leahy.

The Dubs have made three changes to the starting 15 that lined out against Kerry, with Abby Shiels replacing Emer Ní Éafa in goal, while Rachel Brennan and Orlagh Nolan come in for Tammy Quinn Corbally and Ellen Gribben further out the field.

Mayo bring in Roisin Flynn, captain Kathryn Sullivan and Rachel Kearns for Lucy Wallace, Hannah Reape and Maria Reilly, as they aim to build on that crucial win against Meath.

Then on Sunday, second-placed Galway make the trip to third-placed Waterford for a 1pm start in Dungarvan.

The hosts are unchanged following victory over Donegal, as Galway make one change to the team that beat Cork, with Siobhan Divilly coming in for Lynsey Noone.

Also on Sunday, bottom of the table Donegal travel to Mallow for a 2pm throw-in against Cork.

Cork have made four changes from their loss to the Galway, with Eimear Meaney, Aoife Healy, Hannah Looney and Libby Coppinger coming in for Dara Kiniry, Laura O’Mahony, Erika O’Shea and Abbie O’Mahony.

The Donegal team shows just one alteration from their defeat to Waterford as Evelyn McGinley replaces Caoimhe Coen in defence.

Dublin v Mayo is live on TG4 on Saturday from 4.30pm, while Kerry v Meath, Cork v Donegal and Waterford v Galway are all available to view on the LGFA’s live-streaming portal.

Kerry (v Meath): C Butler; E Lynch, K Cronin, A Dillane; A O’Connell, C Lynch, L Galvin; L Scanlon, M O’Connell; N Carmody, N Ní Chonchúir, A Galvin; S O’Shea (capt.), E McGlynn, L Ní Mhuircheartaigh.

Meath (v Kerry): M McGuirk; A Sheridan, M.K. Lynch, K Newe; N Gallogly, S Ennis (capt.), A Cleary; M O’Shaughnessy, E Duggan; M Thynne, M Byrne, C Smyth; O Callan, S Grimes, N O’Sullivan.

Dublin (v Mayo): A Shiels; R Brennan, M Byrne, J Tobin; L Magee, D Lawless, L Caffrey; J Dunne, E O’Dowd; C O’Connor, C Rowe (capt.), O Nolan; K Sullivan, J Egan, S Wylde.

Mayo (v Dublin): L Brennan; É Ronayne, R Flynn, D Caldwell; C Needham, F McHale, K Sullivan (capt.); C McManamon, S Cafferky; S Walsh, S Howley, M Cannon; L Cafferky, R Kearns, T Needham.

Cork (v Donegal): M O’Sullivan; M Duggan, E Meaney, R Phelan; S Kelly, A Healy, R Leahy; H Looney, S Leahy (capt.); L Coppinger, K Quirke, E Cleary; O Cahalane, E Kiely, C O’Sullivan.

Donegal (v Cork): A McColgan; N Carr, E McGinley, E Gallagher (capt.); A Boyle Carr, N McLaughlin, T Hegarty; S Twohig, L Ryan; S Boyle, K Long, K Dowds; J McFadden, S White, C McGarvey.

Waterford (v Galway): E O’Brien; C Murray, M Dunford, A Murray; E Power, E Murray, H Power; K Hogan, A Waring; A O’Neill, A Fitzgerald, C McCarthy; Karen McGrath (capt.), B McMaugh, L McGregor.

Galway (v Waterford): A Griffin; K Geraghty, S Ní Loingsigh, E Gavin; C Cooney, N Ward, A Molloy; A Davoren, L Ward; L Coen, O Divilly, S Divilly; E Noone, R Leonard, K Slevin.