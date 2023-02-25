How luckless Tipperary can survive injury crisis

Twenty years ago, Conor Gleeson lined out in a half-forward line alongside Liam Cahill in one of the classic Division 1 finals.

Not shown live on TV, Tipperary and Kilkenny treated the 17,153 crowd in Croke Park to a 10-goal epic, six of them coming in the last 15 minutes and decided by a kicked point by Henry Shefflin.

It turned out to be an expensive game for the losers who lost their excellent full-back Philip Maher (cruciate). Combined with Eamonn Corcoran's injury, it burgled Tipperary’s defence against Clare two weeks later. In that Munster SHC quarter-final in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, their absence and Noel Morris’ rib setback incurred in the league decider was felt as The Banner hosed them by nine points. “A great final but a costly one,” recalls Gleeson.

The same fortnight gap presents itself between this year’s league final and another Clare-Tipperary provincial opener. Whether Cahill has realised that symmetry, you imagine he will be reluctant to try and follow that schedule in April.

The pricy injury list he currently has to contend with might remind him of that time. John O’Dwyer’s injury-enforced retirement had been on the cards but this past week Ciarán Connolly with a hip complaint became the seventh Tipperary player to suffer a medium- to long-term setback in the last eight months and the fifth defender in total. Adding to existing cruciate casualties from last summer’s club championships Barry Heffernan and Craig Morgan, Ger Browne and Paddy Cadell are out for the season with knee complaints. Cathal Barrett has a shoulder issue and Niall O’Meara a groin difficulty.

Cahill’s predecessor Colm Bonnar was the victim of outrageously bad luck last year when Pádraic Maher was forced to retire, Seamus Callanan’s finger injury became infected ruling him out of Tipperary’s truncated championship and John McGrath ruptured his Achille’s heel against Clare. The year previous, Liam Sheedy’s final season in charge, Patrick “Bonner” Maher, Billy McCarthy, O’Dwyer and O’Meara were out for sustained periods too.

However, Cahill’s list of unavailables trumps them both (his football equivalent David Power doesn’t seem to be getting any breaks either as he makes do without his captain Conor Sweeney and vice-skipper Steven O’Brien). The likes of Barrett and O’Meara could be back for the championship yet Gleeson knows as much as Cahill focuses on the collective that the upheaval is rough on the new manager.

“We probably don’t have as strong a panel as other teams in Munster and elsewhere,” says the former Kerry, Laois and Offaly coach. “Of course, it’s a worry for Liam and his plans are definitely going to be affected but not all of them are season-ending. If you’re going to get them, you’re better off getting them now.

“Some counties get runs of them and we have about four serious injuries at the minute. Liam is probably building for a year or two down the road but you still need that bit of luck to get there.”

If there is some comfort to be taken, it’s that Cahill has given little indication yet of his starting line-up in Ennis on April 23. “You can’t predict a lot of that team,” acknowledges Gleeson. “I know Liam is trying Michael Breen at full-back and he seems to be going well there but with Cathal injured could you really name the two other corner-backs for championship? It’s difficult.

“Liam hasn’t been afraid to try guys and if somebody is producing the goods for him it won’t matter to him if he doesn’t have experience.”

Cahill underlined that in 2018 when he made five changes to the U21 team that lost the 2018 Munster final by 13 points to Cork and beat them in the All-Ireland final. Eight of that panel were named in Cahill’s first senior training squad.

“I’d be a great fan of Liam Cahill,” enthuses Gleeson. “Whatever team that goes out under him are going to be fit and will always give it 100%. He doesn’t entertain fools and the guys there will be giving him everything. He needs that bit of a chance to develop the panel. He has a chance to get some of those bodies back but I’ve no doubt he will get a kick out of the lads.”

A win against Dublin in Croke Park on Saturday evening and Tipperary are probably another couple of points off making the Division 1 knock-out stages for the first time in five years. Does Cahill’s experience of a dreadful 2022 Munster SHC with Waterford following a league title colour his opinion?

“Liam and his management team have to weigh it up,” says Gleeson. “They have had a great start, two wins from two but the Munster championship is obviously the priority after Tipperary lost the four games last year. I imagine a lot will depend on injuries but nothing is going to get in the way of that.”