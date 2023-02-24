St Finbarrs duo set to make senior league debut for Cork

Ben Cunningham is set to make his senior league debut for Cork along with his St Finbarrs club-mate Ethan Twomey in Sunday’s Allianz Division 1, Group A meeting with Westmeath in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

They are among nine personnel switches from the side that began the victory over Galway last Sunday week. The other new introductions are Conor Cahalane, Brian Hayes, Luke Meade, Ger Millerick, Daire O’Leary, Niall O’Leary and Seán O’Leary Hayes.

Liam Cahill has made wholesale changes for Tipperary’s clash with Dublin in Croke Park on Saturday. Eight players, at least two of them injury-enforced in Cathal Barrett and Paddy Cadell, make way from the team that began the win over Kilkenny last Sunday week.

Johnny Ryan, Michael Breen and Ronan Maher are the three survivors in defence only Breen is named at right wing-back and Bryan O’Mara handed the No3 jersey. Conor Stakelum replaced injured Cadell in midfield with Gearóid O’Connor and Seamus Kennedy joining Alan Tynan on the half-forward line. Mark Kehoe is a new addition in the full-forward line.

Waterford manager Davy Fitzgerald could be without as many as nine players for Sunday’s Division 1, Group B visit of Antrim to Fraher Field. Iarlaith Daly, Tadhg de Burca, Mark Fitzgerald, Austin Gleeson, Stephen Bennett, Dessie Hutchinson, Mikey Kiely, Darragh Lyons and Colin Dunford are not expected to start although a couple of them may see some action from the bench.

“There are a lot of injuries,” admitted Fitzgerald, “but there will be opportunities for other guys to step up. Any team would find it tough to be down so many but this will be good preparation for the squad.

“Last year, Waterford only beat Antrim by a couple of points in Belfast and were lucky, so we know what we’re coming up against. Antrim are competing with everyone and it’s going to be a big challenge for us.” Meanwhile, former Cork camogie coach Fitzgerald has called for The Camogie Association “to show common sense” and reschedule the All-Stars trip.

Fitzgerald fully supports the decision by the seven Cork All-Stars over the last two seasons to boycott the holiday to Calgary, Canada in May, which concludes a week before the start of the All-Ireland championship.

He remarked: “Knowing the time and effort these girls put in last year, I was delighted to hear that a trip was happening in the first place, but it doesn’t make any sense to stage it the week before championship. I would encourage the Camogie Association to look at organising it for another time for all the hard work these players have put in.”

CORK (AHL v Westmeath): P. Collins (Ballinhassig); S. O’Leary Hayes (Midleton), N. O’Leary (c, Castlelyons), E. Roche (Bride Rovers); C. O’Brien (Newtownshandrum), G. Millerick (Fr O’Neills), D. O’Leary (Watergrasshill); S. Quirke (Midleton), E. Twomey (St Finbarrs); B. Cunningham (do), L. Meade (Newcestown), C. Cahalane (St Finbarrs); S. Kingston (Douglas), B. Hayes (St Finbarrs), S. Barrett (Blarney). Subs: G. Connolly (Blackrock), E. Downey (Glen Rovers), C. Cormack (Blackrock), T. O’Connell (Midleton), D. Connery (Na Piarsaigh), B. Roche (Bride Rovers), D. Flynn (Ballygiblin), D. Dalton (Fr O’Neills), C. Walsh (Kanturk), P. Power (Blarney), C. Beausang (Midleton).

TIPPERARY (AHL v Dublin): B. Hogan; C. McCarthy, B. O’Mara, J. Ryan; M. Breen, R. Maher, B. McGrath; C. Stakelum, D. McCormack; A. Tynan, G. O’Connor, S. Kennedy; J. Forde, J. Morris, M. Kehoe. Subs: E. Dunphy, C. Bowe, S. Callanan, J. Campion, P. Campion, E. Connolly, E. Heffernan, P. Maher, N. McGrath, C. O’Dwyer, S. Ryan.

WATERFORD (AFL v Wexford): A. Beresford; R. Browne, L. Fennell, C. Ó Cuirrin; D. Ryan (c), D Ó Cathasaigh, J. O’Sullivan; K. Sheehan, B. Lynch; J. Curry, D. Fitzgerald, M. Curry; C. Murray, B. Looby, D. Corcoran. Subs: B. Kirwan, B. Hynes, C. Maguire, D. Quirke, N. McSweeney, J. Keane, J. Devine, M. Cummins E. McGrath-Butler, M. Kiely, J. Veale.