Davy Fitzgerald: 'Fair play to the Cork All-Stars for the stance they have taken'

Waterford manager Davy Fitzgerald has called for The Camogie Association “to show common sense” and reschedule the All-Stars trip.

Fitzgerald, who coached All-Ireland runners-up Cork last year, fully supports the decision by the seven Cork All-Stars over the last two seasons to boycott the holiday to Calgary, Canada in May.

Taking place a week before the start of the All-Ireland championship, Fitzgerald said he “wouldn’t think it would happen in hurling".

Despite discussions with the Gaelic Players Association, the Camogie Association appear to be going ahead with the trip from May 19 to 25.

Fitzgerald remarked: “Knowing the time and effort these girls put in last year, I was delighted to hear that a trip was happening in the first place, but it doesn’t make any sense to stage it the week before championship. I would encourage the Camogie Association to look at organising it for another time for all the hard work these players have put in.

“I’ve read what (Cork camogie manager) Matthew Twomey and Ashling Thompson have had to say about it and I fully back them. These girls who are pulling out of it are thinking of the rest of their team.

“An All-Star is an achievement and to be rewarded with a break is something they deserve but how could they be expected to enjoy it so close to championship? Fair play to the Cork All-Stars for the stance they have taken.

"I would hope the Camogie Association will listen and organise this trip properly and common sense prevails.”

Meanwhile, Fitzgerald could be without as many as nine players for Sunday’s Division 1, Group B visit of Antrim to Fraher Field. Iarlaith Daly, Tadhg de Burca, Mark Fitzgerald, Austin Gleeson, Stephen Bennett, Dessie Hutchinson, Mikey Kiely, Darragh Lyons and Colin Dunford are not expected to start although a couple of them may see some action from the bench.

“There are a lot of injuries,” admitted Fitzgerald, “but there will be opportunities for other guys to step up. Any team would find it tough to be down so many but this will be good preparation for the squad.

“Last year, Waterford only beat Antrim by a couple of points in Belfast and were lucky, so we know what we’re coming up against. Antrim are competing with everyone and it’s going to be a big challenge for us.”