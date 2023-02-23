Tipp GAA mourns death of hurling great Mick Burns 

The Nenagh Éire Óg man won five senior All-Ireland medals. 
Mick Burns led his club to North Tipperary successes and Faughs in Dublin where he won a couple of league titles. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Thu, 23 Feb, 2023 - 07:52
John Fogarty

The death has occurred of Tipperary’s five-time All-Ireland senior hurling winner Mick Burns.

The Nenagh Éire Óg man, 85, played in seven All-Ireland finals between 1960 and ‘68, named as a substitute in The Premier County’s victory over Galway in ‘68.

Burns won seven Munster SHC medals having first claimed an All-Ireland and Munster minor honours in 1955. He made the No5 jersey his own from 1960 and also won five National League titles as well as one Railway Cup and four Oireachtas successes.

Burns led his club to North Tipperary successes and Faughs in Dublin where he won a couple of league titles.

A Tipperary GAA statement heaped praise on a hurler regarded as one of the best the county has ever produced. “Those who had the privilege of seeing him play fondly remember him as one of the greatest defenders in Tipperary hurling history,” it read.

“Mick remained a true and loyal supporter of his Club and county right up to his passing and he will be sadly missed by all. Tipperary GAA extends its sincere sympathies to his wife Pauline, sons Michael, Ronan and John, daughters Michelle and Ciara, his grandchildren and the extended family we offer our deepest sympathies.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.”

