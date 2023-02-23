O'Donoghue: Competition for places leads to discomfort, but more importantly, improvement 

When Sean O’Donoghue came off with a dead leg half an hour into Cork’s League opener, he thought nothing of it.

He thought he’d be back training the following week. He thought he’d be good to go for Round 2 above in Galway the following weekend.

Almost three weeks on from the opening night win at home to Limerick and the Cork hurling captain is still out of action, still not walking freely.

Once the stiffness in his leg and limp in his walk dissipates, O'Donoghue is clear to go back running and hurling. But irrespective of his progress, the physio advice is no contact for the next three weeks.

The 27-year-old is hoping to return to full training the week before their final round-robin league fixture against Clare on March 19, but knows that game might still come too soon for him.

“I didn’t think it would be as bad as it is, it is still fairly stiff. It is just an extremely bad dead leg,” said O’Donoghue.

“I was running down an alley as I came up along the sideline. There was a Limerick fella coming towards me, so I dropped the shoulder to try and go back infield. He kinda stepped back, lifted the leg and caught me.

“I played on for four or five minutes and felt okay. But I started to slow down then and within five minutes of going off, my leg was a balloon.

“It was way worse than it is now. Even though I am still a bit stiff, this is a lot better than it was. If I get another league game in, I'll be happy.”

O’Donoghue’s injury has forced him to take a seat in the stand alongside Mark Coleman, Robbie O’Flynn, Alan Connolly, Darragh Fitzgibbon, and one or two more. Names that would typically be among the first onto the Cork team sheet.

Their absence has handed opportunities to others. The newcomers haven’t been shy in putting their hands up.

Beside O’Donoghue in the full-back line for the League opener against Limerick were debutants Eoin Downey and Conor O’Callaghan. The pair were among Cork’s most impressive performers that evening. They backed it up the weekend following in Salthill.

Brian Roche’s midfield credentials are extremely promising, while Seán Twomey and the recalled Declan Dalton have been doing the business in the air and in front of goal.

What it all means is that those sitting in the stand are getting a touch uncomfortable. They know they’ll have to elbow a few teammates out of the way if they want to get back into the first 15 post-injury.

“No one wants to be under pressure, but everyone wants everyone else to be under pressure. You want yourself to be comfortable, but you know that you are going to get better if you are uncomfortable.

“I know that when I come back, I will be trying to make my place in a team that is going well, where the corner-backs are going well, the full-back is going well. That will make me have to perform even better. That's a good thing.

“You have 15, 16 forwards at the moment that are a stone's throw from being on the starting team and a stone's throw from not making the 26 because everyone is playing so well. Everyone wants everyone under pressure but themselves. But it is great to have that pressure on yourself as well.

“A lot of fellas who mightn't have been given a chance over the last couple of years are now being given a chance. They are taking it too.”

The man giving them their chance, new boss Pat Ryan, said in a recent interview that Cork “need to get more physical in what we’re doing” and “to bring more hardness into it”.

O’Donoghue has his own take on what Cork need to bring to the table - and when to bring it - in terms of physicality.

“If you look at the second half of Limerick and the whole Galway game, they were two physical games. We had smaller fellas than Limerick, but it didn't really make that much of a difference in the end because our lads stepped up and they still hit them when they could hit them - and that’s what it is about.

“It is about timing and being cute in the tackle and around the rucks, and not giving away frees. We are going to have to improve at it, but we have improved massively so far already.” Cork are two wins from two in the League. A third victory over Westmeath this Sunday will put them well on their way to semi-final involvement.

But what stock is being placed on securing a first League title since 1998 within Pat Ryan’s camp?

“At the end of the day, it is all about the All-Ireland,” replies the team captain. “You have teams winning Munsters now and they are not celebrating because it is all about the All-Ireland.

“Obviously you are going out there to win every game, whether it is a challenge game in December, a league game in the spring, or the All-Ireland final. You are still going out to win it.

“But what you want at the end of the year is an All-Ireland medal. And if you have a Munster and League with it, so be it. But if you have a League or a Munster medal, or both, but not the All-Ireland, you haven't achieved what you want for the year.

“It would be great to get one, but what we want is the All-Ireland and that is what we will be playing and training towards.”