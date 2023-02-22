Ian Maguire: 'I heard the boos, turned around and saw it was red, I was gutted'

Ian Maguire’s nature is such that you don’t expect the Cork midfielder to criticise or have a pop at referee Séamus Mulhare.

And true to form at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Tuesday afternoon, Maguire never once took aim at the Laois referee when fielding questions about his controversial sending off at the same venue 48 hours earlier.

Following Dublin’s two-point win over Cork on Sunday, Dubs boss Dessie Farrell described the dismissals of Maguire and his own Lee Gannon as "a little bit soft”. “Soft is being kind to it,” said his Cork counterpart John Cleary further down the corridor, the Cork manager as stunned as he was savage over Maguire’s second yellow. Later that evening in the RTÉ studio, Ciarán Whelan’s take was that it was an “appalling decision”.

So, what did Maguire make of it all?

Soft? Appalling? Somewhere in between?

Actually, before we spell out his response, it is probably no harm to run back over the incidents that had the 28-year-old walking out to the sideline three minutes into the second half.

Maguire’s first yellow came about after a tackle from behind on Peadar Ó Cofaigh Byrne 14 minutes in. Referee Séamus Mulhare held up two fingers to indicate it was the midfielder’s second infraction of the day just before pulling out the yellow card.

Three minutes into the second half, he gave the lightest of tugs to the fabric on Dean Rock’s back. That Mulhare deemed it to have been a pull of the jersey meant Maguire was now in the book for having committed three fouls under the headings of pulling a jersey, using a fist around the body, or charging into the front or back of an opponent.

In other words, he was a goner.

“The second free that I gave away (the aforementioned foul on Peadar Ó Cofaigh Byrne), I thought it was going to be on Rory Maguire and not me because I thought something had happened. It was a double tackle, so I didn't know it was me.

“When he said it was me, he goes, that's a second tick. And I wasn't aware that two ticks can be a yellow, so that was kinda my disbelief there,” Maguire explained.

“Then the second one, I knew I had made a mistake. But it wasn't cynical, it was accidental. I know every player will say something is accidental, but it was an accidental tug of the jersey.

“As I walked away, I just assumed it was just a free. When I heard the boos, I turned around and I saw it was red, and I was gutted. Then you have your minute or two of trying to appeal to the referee to overturn the decision.”

It was Maguire’s first red in his 10 seasons with Cork. Once the initial shock had subsided, there was regret at having left his teammates in a situation where they had to deal with a numerical disadvantage, short-lived and all as that it was.

“Ultimately, I was disappointed because I had left the game early and because I had put myself in a position for those decisions to be made, especially with the third free. It was frustrating because I was leaving the team down by leaving a big game. I have to take full accountability for that.

“I was just very disappointed because if you are in Lee Gannon's shoes, they got the result so you can park it in a way and move on, but from Cork's perspective, it was two points dropped and so it is just not a nice position to be in.

“Again, from my own personal perspective, I am extremely disappointed, and take full blame for it. You dust yourself down. You get ready to right the wrongs next Sunday and that's what sport is about in a lot of ways; you can't look back that much.”

Although no points were added to their League total last weekend, Maguire said there was further evidence of a side moving “in the right direction”.

“We are slowly improving, and we are getting there. I think the big thing from Cork's perspective the last day was that the performance was very promising, with a lot of good performances and a huge impact off the bench, and that is how you build championship winning teams. That was a big bonus, with the likes of Conor Corbett, Ruairí Deane, Killian O'Hanlon coming on. That was a big bonus to see how strong we finished.

“We need a good performance this Sunday against Limerick, we need a win.”

No question but the latter is of greater importance than the former this weekend.