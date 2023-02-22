Bryan Sheehan: ‘Kerry are way off where they need to be’

In the third round of the 2022 National League, Mayo clinched a well-deserved victory over Dublin. At the same stage of the 2023 competition they demolished All-Ireland champions Kerry.

Early days, then. Kevin McStay attempted to downplay the win and spoke about their aim of securing safety post-match. Meanwhile, Bryan Sheehan believes Kerry will leave Castlebar and continue to focus on their conditioning and key areas of their squad.

Speaking on the Irish Examiner Gaelic football podcast, the five-time All-Ireland winner said there was a big gulf between the teams’ fitness. “I believe they trained, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. I genuinely think it showed. Kerry are way off where they need to be. It is understandable, they went on a holiday in early December. Off the bat, they were weeks behind everyone else.

“Two of the best footballers in the country were also out the last few games, that doesn’t help. In reality Kerry were a mile off where they needed to be at the weekend. Tactically, they were outgunned. I thought Mayo’s tactics were fantastic. They really nullified Kerry but I think fitness was the big difference.”

David Moran’s retirement means Kerry are still trying to develop a new midfield. For Sheehan, it could require readjustments elsewhere. In the 2022 McGrath Cup and first league encounter, Jack O’Connor trialled Sean O’Shea in midfield.

“I can see Kerry having to bring Sean O’Shea out to the middle of field. Paudie on the 40 and Seanie at centre if they can’t get midfield nailed down. I know Diarmuid O’Connor has to come back into the fray as well,” he explained.

“That attacking option, get the ball and look in. Kick it inside and make runs from deep. David Moran used to come on the late run. He’d kick scores and was a great kick passer. Kerry are slightly missing it at the moment and they might have to turn to Sean O’Shea if they can’t get it sorted.”

Next up Kerry welcome Armagh to Austin Stack Park. Sheehan expects O’Connor to recall several big guns to the starting side. At the same time, some prospects pushing for a spot would benefit from playing alongside those stars.

“I just think if you had an established team… playing four or five of those guys together, it is tough on them. I’d love to see them get their chance when you have a Sean O’Shea, David and Paudie Clifford. Let them play with those good players and see how they get on. It is hard when you are put into a depleted side.

“You are gone from playing with players at that level to this level. I’d love to say go in beside David Clifford, Sean O’Shea or Diarmuid O’Connor and then see how play.

“Those fellas will inspire them. Help them along and all of a sudden you play better.”