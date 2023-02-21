Brian Stack: Roscommon won't take safety for granted

On just four occasions in the last 20 years has a team been demoted from the Allianz Football League’s Division 1 with six points – Roscommon 2003, Meath ’04 and ’06 and Cork ’16.

Consider between 2003 and ’07 there were eight-team top-flight groups, A and B, and it’s clear that going down having secured 43% of the total points available across the seven rounds is a rarity. On the 20-year basis, a 16% chance.

As they sit on the top of the table with six points after just three rounds, Roscommon will also be buoyed that they have surpassed the totals when they were demoted in 2017 (2), ’19 (3) and ’21 (0). They lost a relegation play-off to Armagh two years ago having been beaten in their three round games in the covid-influenced Division 1 North.

So, if they are believing they may have saved their top-flight hinds, it’s understandable. Captain Brian Stack chooses to remain cautious, though. While he acknowledged there is some leeway – “Yeah, we can start training for championship now. We can start training hard” – he isn’t getting ahead of himself.

“I wouldn’t say that now,” he said of the proposition that Roscommon have probably consolidated their Division 1 status for 2024. “We’ll be looking at every game to win it and, look, we know we’re going to lose games at some stage this year. But as long as we’re competing and we’re learning from losses we’ll be happy.”

There is an acknowledgement by Stack that things have gone better for Roscommon than expected, even if they still have to face Kerry and Mayo. “Who would have thought it, I suppose,” he said of the team winning their opening three fixtures, “but we have some big games coming down the track.”

Manager Davy Burke has clearly thought ahead when he assessed after the latest win over Armagh on Sunday that finishing in the top four will make Roscommon third seeds at worst in the All-Ireland SFC group stages.

St Brigid’s man Stack said the team truly believe they are good enough to qualify for the Sam Maguire Cup via their league. “We would have been confident from the start of the year that from Division 1 we should be qualified already. Staying up has definitely been our goal this year and we’re delighted with it so far.”

At the same time, they’ll be looking to get out of the blocks quicker when they head to Clones to face Monaghan next weekend. Their second halves have been the cornerstone of their achievements thus far.

“That’s a double-edged sword – we need to come out a bit stronger in the first half in the next few games,” insisted Stack. “It’s definitely something we need to work on.”

However, Stack doesn’t shy away from agreeing that Roscommon are motoring well, registering two clean sheets while demonstrating their versatility against teams.

“We can kick the ball and play nice football but we can run the ball really well. That’s one of our biggest strengths. It kind of suits us playing against the wind.

“The forwards need the backs to win the ball and the backs definitely need the forwards to slow the ball coming down our way. We’re really playing as a team more so in the last couple of games.”