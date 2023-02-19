Dessie Farrell and John Cleary lament 'soft' sendings off

Dessie Farrell’s view of the second yellow cards shown to his own Lee Gannon and Cork midfielder Ian Maguire was that they were “a little bit soft”.

“Soft is being kind to it,” remarked Cork manager John Cleary when told of his Dublin counterpart’s summation.

Cleary did not lay blame for his team’s defeat at the doorstep of referee Seamus Mulhare. But neither did he spare the Laois referee over what he saw as two blatantly wrong calls.

Maguire’s second yellow was for the slightest of jersey tugs on Dean Rock three minutes into the second half. Nine minutes later, Gannon walked for an off the ball shoulder brush on Seán Powter.

“If those type of things are going to go on to the championship, I wouldn't think that that referee will get many games up in the north anyway, if you are going to get sendings off like that. And both of them were fierce harsh altogether,” said Cleary.

“I don't know was there a new rule in today or whatever, they didn't seem to me like any sending offs.

“When the championship starts, it will be blood and thunder. Every year, maybe, at the start of the league, there are soft cards and soft sending offs, and that was it today.

“I thought the referee was fair, but as I said, some of the decisions were a bit bizarre on both sides.”

To the match itself, Cleary felt his charges “deserved to get something out of it”. Eleven wides and a conversion rate of 41% cost them.

“We had about five goal chances and in fairness all this league we have been creating goal chances. Scored two against Kildare, and while we didn't score any against Meath, we had four goal chances. But when you get them, you must convert a high proportion of them. We didn't [today]. Ultimately, that is why we don't have the two points this evening.

“But I’d be intensely proud of the lads. The game could’ve gone away from us after half-time and we were down to 14 men. They kept battling and battling and we got ourselves back in the game and look, width of a crossbar that we weren’t going home with the two points.”

Dublin boss Farrell said Paul Mannion’s ankle still wasn’t right after Kilmacud Crokes’ All-Ireland club final win and so his ongoing rehab will keep him sidelined for “another couple of weeks”.