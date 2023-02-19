Sligo have too much firepower for winless Waterford

AFL Division Four

Sligo 0-21 Waterford 0-13

It can't be easy being in charge of Waterford's senior footballers. They're bottom of Division Four and an eight-point defeat to Sligo at Markievicz Park was a third AFL loss of 2023.

Despite facing another season in the basement tier and with no guarantee of success in the four games remaining in this already disappointing campaign, manager Ephie Fitzgerald took positives from the lengthy trip to the north-west.

“I think the lads gave it their all,” said Cork man Fitzgerald following the 0-21 to 0-13 reversal, “Sligo had a lot of kickers, guys who were able to kick points.

“You never like to lose but I have to acknowledge that Sligo were better on the day. It is still a learning process, we had five or six guys making their first start in the National League.”

Team captain Dermot Ryan gave an exhibition of point scoring – he contributed 0-5 from a wing-back position – busy centre-forward Conor Murray chipped in with three points and goalkeeper Paudie Hunt played his part in keeping Sligo goalless.

But Waterford, who were five points down at half-time, 0-9 to 0-4, never looked like taking something here although they squeezed the margin down to five points, 0-17 to 0-12, with two minutes of normal time left.

Substitutes Jason Curry, John Devine and Donal Fitzgerald each contributed good points but, overall, there was nothing created to test Sligo goalkeeper Daniel Lyons, who didn't have to make any save.

Sligo – as Fitzgerald admitted afterwards – had too many precise finishers, chief among them Sean Carrabine, who notched 0-8.

This second win for Sligo puts them back in the promotion hunt behind leaders Laois.

Fitzgerald continued: “Sligo are a good, strong, physical side. The most pleasing thing for us was that we kept going.

“Sligo put a lot of scores on the board but we put 0-13 on the board which isn't bad going. If you are going to win these matches you need a goal or two.

“I'm pleased with the performance but there is a lot of work for us to do, it is an ongoing process.” He added: “Waterford football, right now, isn't in a very good place. It is very difficult to get guys to commit. That is why there is fantastic credit due to the lads that we do have in the squad.”

Scorers for Sligo: S Carrabine (0-8, 6f); P O'Connor (0-2); N Murphy (0-2); N Mullen (0-1); L Towey (0-1); P Spillane (0-1); C Lally (0-1); D Quinn (0-1); G O'Kelly-Lynch (0-1); J Lavin (0-1); A Reilly (0-1); D Conlon (0-1).

Scorers for Waterford: D Ryan (0-5); C Murray (0-3); B Lynch (0-2, 2f); D Fitzgerald (0-1); J Curry (0-1); J Devine (0-1).

Sligo: D Lyons; N Mullen, E McGuinness, E Lyons; L Towey, D Cummins, P McNamara; C Lally, P Kilcoyne; G O'Kelly-Lynch, S Carrabine, D Quinn; P Spillane, P O'Connor, N Murphy.

Subs: J Lavin for D Cummins, 28; A Reilly for P Spillane, 44; F Cawley for G O’Kelly-Lynch, 49; D Conlon for P O’Connor, 51; L Nicholson for L Towey, 68.

Waterford: P Hunt; R Browne, L Fennell, C Ó Cuirrín; D Ryan, D Corcoran, J O’Sullivan; K Sheehan, B Lynch; J Keane, C Murray, M Curry; E McGrath-Butler, D Guiry, C Walsh.

Subs: M Kiely for C Walsh, 19; J Devine for J Keane, 23; J Curry for K Sheehan, 51; B Looby for J O’Sullivan, 55; D Fitzgerald for E McGrath-Butler, 60.

Referee: E McFeely (Donegal).