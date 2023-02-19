League Leaders Laois defeat Carlow to make it three wins out of three

The O'Moore county also edged the red card count 2-1 in fiesty local derby at Netwatch Cullen Park.
NOT HAPPY: Laois manager Billy Sheehan wasn't happy with his side in win over Carlow. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Sun, 19 Feb, 2023 - 17:34
Charles Keegan

Laois 1-17 Carlow 2-8

Table toppers Laois reeled off their third successive National Football Leagye Division four win with victory over Carlow in this thrilling local derby at Netwatch Cullen Park on Sunday, but the six-point margin of victory greatly flattered the O’Moore County.

In a thrilling game which produced a plethora of yellow cards and watched by an attendance of about 3,000, Laois lost two players to straight red cards while Carlow lost one with all the sendings off coming in added time at the game’s end.

Laois left half-back Brian Byrne and Carlow right full-back Shane Buggy were both shown straight reds for off-the-ball grappling on the ground, while influential Laois full-forward Evan O’Carroll also saw red before full-time.

Laois manager Billy Sheehan was far from happy with his charges stating: “I think Laois were lucky – we were not good enough.”

The Kerry native noted it had taken Laois 20 minutes to get their first score adding that he took “zero from the game. I knew it would be tight and it was.”

Carlow led for most of the game as a fourth minute goal from centre-forward Colm Hulton provided an early fillip.

There was a let-off for Carlow on 18 minutes when Evan O’Carroll’s ground shot from close-range hit the post with the goal gaping as the sides were tied 1-5 to 0-8 at half time.

Carlow substitute Eric Molloy rattled in their second goal on 39 minutes but then the home side went 29 minutes without scoring.

In the end, it was the ruthless accuracy of Paul Kingston - scorer of 1-10  - which saw Laois home. They defended strongly and conceded far fewer turnovers than their opponents.

Kingston scored a late Laois goal, cashing in on poor Carlow defence, to put a gloss on the win but their rivals will feel the final score was downright unjust on them. They played well but their forwards lost far too much possession when taking the ball into contact.

Scorers for Laois: P Kingston 1-10, (7f), E O’Carroll 0-3, M Barry 0-2 (1f), B Byrne 0-2.

Scorers for Carlow: D Foley 0-5 (5f), C Hulton, E Molloy 1-0 each, S O'Neill (1f), R Dunphy, and N Hickey, 0-1 each.

LAOIS: S Osborne; S Greene, T Collins, R Piggott; S O’Flynn, M Timmons, M Byrne; K Lillis, K Swayne; M Barry, P Kingston, P O’Sullivan; E Lowry, E O’Carroll, C Murphy.

Subs: D O’Connor for Lowry (52); N Corbett for Murphy (61); C Burke for Swayne (70 + 2); B Daly for Barry (70 + 5).

CARLOW: C Cunningham; S Buggy, M Bambrick, D Curran; S Bambrick, J Morrissey, C Doyle; N Hickey, S Clarke; J Moore, C Hulton, J Clarke; R Dunphy, D Foley 0-5f. C Crowley.

Subs: E Molloy for Crowley (injured) (26); C Lomax for Hulton (injured) (54); L Roberts for M Bambrick (60); S O’Neill for Clarke (60).

Referee: J Hayes (Limerick).

