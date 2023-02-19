Cool Cavan accelerate promotion push

Allianz FL Division 3: Cavan 1-19 Longford 0-11

Cavan cemented their place on the summit of Division 3 of the NFL with a facile win at Kingspan Breffni.

Longford were limp and lethargic and never raised a gallop even when they were backed by a gusting breeze in the first half.

Cavan were in the box seat from the get-go and led from gun to tape with the strength in depth of their panel being shown in full.

The Blues’ push for back-to-back league promotions has now seen them construct three victories from as many outings but for Longford boss Paddy Christie the game’s only controversial moment was a key incident with attacker Joe Hagan being dismissed in the 42nd minute for a second yellow card offence.

“I thought the sending-off was a bit harsh and made it far more difficult for us to get a handle on the kick-outs,” Christie lamented.

“We did much better in the second half but we need to put two good halves together for the must-win games that lie ahead of us.”

A point apiece from impressive duo Cian Madden and Dara McVeety (5) gave the hosts a lead that they never looked like losing.

Wind-backed Longford failed dismally to put any significant pressure on the Cavan defence in the first half with only Hagan scoring from play in that period as Paddy Christie’s charges went in at the interval trailing by 0-5 to 1-9.

It was no more competitive in the second half as Longford’s 14 men battled in vain against the ropes to keep their opponents in view.

“The lads did a professional job and we hit the ground running and never really looked back,” Cavan boss Mickey Graham beamed after the game.

“We played against the wind in the first half and it was our aim to get in at level terms or a couple of points up but it ended up being even better than that and were able to manage the game well.”

Robbie Smyth opened the scoring for Longford two minutes into the second half but Cavan proceeded to stretch their legs with their bench being sprung to great effect.

Substitutes Paraic Lynch and Conor Madden poured salt into Longford’s gaping wound in the run-in and the only surprise was that the hosts failed to rattle the net for a second time with several goal chances going abegging.

Liam Connerton notched a brace in the run-in for the midlanders but the horse had long since bolted by that stage.

Scorers for Cavan: O Brady (1-2, 2 frees); Conor Madden (0-4); P Lynch, Cian Madden (0-3 each), B Boylan, G Smith (0-2 each); P Faulkner, D Brady (0-1 each).

Scorers for Longford: R Smyth (0-3 frees); D McGivney (frees), J Hagan, L Connerton (0-2 each); D Reynolds, A Farrell (0-1 each)

CAVAN: R Galligan; E Finnegan, P Faulkner, N Carolan; C Brady, D McVeety, T Madden; D Brady, K Clarke; G Smith, Cian Madden, J McCabe; B Boylan, R O’Neill, O Brady

Subs: P Lynch for R O’Neill (42); Conor Madden for O Brady (inj, 46); R Donohoe for D Brady (57); K Brady for N Carolan (57); S Smith for G Smith (62).

LONGFORD: P Collum; P Fox, A Farrell, B O’Farrell; I O’Sullivan, P J Masterson, R Moffett; K McGann, D Gallagher; J Hagan, D Reynolds, L Connerton; D Mimnagh, D McGivney, R Smyth

Subs: R Brady for K McGann (h-t); F Sheridan for D Gallagher (57); P Lynn for PJ Masterson (57); A Farrell for R Smyth (58); D Farrell for D Mimnagh (67).

Ref: K Faloon (Armagh)