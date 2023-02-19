Roscommon manager Davy Burke: "Hopefully, the first job is done now."

The Rossies remain top of Division 1 after three-point win over Armagh on Sunday
Roscommon manager Davy Burke: "Hopefully, the first job is done now."

POINTING THE WAY: Roscommon manager Davy Burke during the Allianz Football League Division One match between Roscommon and Armagh at Dr Hyde Park in Roscommon. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Sun, 19 Feb, 2023 - 16:13
John Fogarty

Roscommon manager Davy Burke hopes the team’s first objective of staying up in Division 1 is now complete after claiming a third win out of three.

It’s 20 years since the county were relegated on six points but they are on their way to arresting their yoyoing between the two top groups.

“It’s a brilliant position to be in, a top-class position to be in,” said Burke as Roscommon remained at the top of the table. “We can probably look forward a bit more now.”

Earning at least a third seed in the Sam Maguire Cup is now the aim for Burke as they contemplate a trip to Monaghan next weekend.

Asked if staying up or qualifying for the All-Ireland SFC via the league meant more, the Kildare man said: “It’s a difficult question.

Read More

Roscommon stay top of Division 1 after three-point win over Armagh

“The first priority is the league because it’s the first up, but we want to be winning championship games and being seeded into the All-Ireland series is obviously very important.

“If we can do both, we’d probably take both. Hopefully, the first job is done now and then the second job is we need to be top four now to be seeded in the All-Ireland championship.”

Burke hailed the performance of Ben O’Carroll particularly early in the second half when Roscommon created the platform for this win over Armagh.

“Ben O’Carroll stood up for the first 10-15 minutes of the second half, he was class. You saw the likes of Diarmuid coming off there.

"People might be thinking, ‘Diarmuid Murtagh has been taken off’. He was absolute empty, the tank was empty, the job was done, move on, get the other man in.”

Recently, Burke had promised Roscommon supporters entertainment if they turned out and once again they went home happy in their droves.

“I think we’re meeting them in the middle. We asked them out, they came, we produced so let’s keep doing it.”

More in this section

Clare v Kildare - Allianz Football League Division 2 14-man Kildare dig deep to secure one-point win over Clare
Westmeath v Offaly - Allianz Football League Division 3 Westmeath have six points to spare over neighbours Offaly
LGFA confirms new policy for transgender players LGFA confirms new policy for transgender players
<p>Galway's Matthew Tierney scores a point</p>

Tierney points the way as Galway bag first win of campaign

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd

Execution Time: 0.231 s