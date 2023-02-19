Roscommon manager Davy Burke: "Hopefully, the first job is done now."

Roscommon manager Davy Burke hopes the team’s first objective of staying up in Division 1 is now complete after claiming a third win out of three.

It’s 20 years since the county were relegated on six points but they are on their way to arresting their yoyoing between the two top groups.

“It’s a brilliant position to be in, a top-class position to be in,” said Burke as Roscommon remained at the top of the table. “We can probably look forward a bit more now.”

Earning at least a third seed in the Sam Maguire Cup is now the aim for Burke as they contemplate a trip to Monaghan next weekend.

Asked if staying up or qualifying for the All-Ireland SFC via the league meant more, the Kildare man said: “It’s a difficult question.

Read More Roscommon stay top of Division 1 after three-point win over Armagh

“The first priority is the league because it’s the first up, but we want to be winning championship games and being seeded into the All-Ireland series is obviously very important.

“If we can do both, we’d probably take both. Hopefully, the first job is done now and then the second job is we need to be top four now to be seeded in the All-Ireland championship.”

Burke hailed the performance of Ben O’Carroll particularly early in the second half when Roscommon created the platform for this win over Armagh.

“Ben O’Carroll stood up for the first 10-15 minutes of the second half, he was class. You saw the likes of Diarmuid coming off there.

"People might be thinking, ‘Diarmuid Murtagh has been taken off’. He was absolute empty, the tank was empty, the job was done, move on, get the other man in.”

Recently, Burke had promised Roscommon supporters entertainment if they turned out and once again they went home happy in their droves.

“I think we’re meeting them in the middle. We asked them out, they came, we produced so let’s keep doing it.”