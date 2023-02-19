Westmeath have six points to spare over neighbours Offaly

A strong second half display enabled Westmeath to repeat last year’s Tailteann Cup win against neighbours Offaly in what was a very competitive and hard-fought game
UP CLOSE AND PERSONAL: Players from both sides tussle during the Allianz Football League Division Three match between Westmeath and Offaly at TEG Cusack Park in Mullingar, Westmeath. Pic: Stephen Marken/Sportsfile

Sun, 19 Feb, 2023 - 16:13
Gerry Buckley

Westmeath 2-12 Offaly 0-12 

A strong second half display enabled Westmeath to repeat last year’s Tailteann Cup win against neighbours Offaly in what was a very competitive and hard-fought game played in front of a very big crowd in Mullingar, with veteran sub Kieran Martin proving to be a match-winner when he was introduced in the 49th minute.

The home team got off to a great start when corner back Jack Smith was fouled inside the Offaly parallelogram in the third minute and goalkeeper Ian Duffy was black-carded. John Heslin converted the resultant penalty.

Wind-assisted Offaly made light of their numerical disadvantage and a terrific brace of points from Anton Sullivan ensued before Heslin slotted over a routine free in the 14th minute after sub goalie Corey White had over-carried.

Dylan Hyland hit a hat-trick of points – the second of them from a free – to put Liam Kearns’ charges ahead by 0-05 to 1-01 after 24 minutes. Just before the third of Hyland’s points, Ronan O’Toole had a goal attempt at the other end saved by Duffy, who had been restored between the posts.

Conor McNamee and Hyland (a ‘45’) pointed to put Offaly three clear, but Ray Connellan was on target with the last kick of the half. Offaly deservedly led by 0-07 to 1-02 at the interval.

On the change of ends, two early frees from Hyland doubled Offaly’s advantage, but O’Toole neatly reduced the deficit in the 42nd minute. Three more Westmeath points followed from Heslin (a free), Conor McCormack, and Luke Loughlin (a ‘45’).

The sides were on level terms (1-08 to 0-11) when experienced sub Kieran Martin fisted the ball to the net in the 61st minute at the end of a Heslin free (which Martin himself had created). 

With the wind behind them, Dessie Dolan’s troops took over at this juncture, with Martin unlucky not to double his goal tally when his rasping shot went over via the crossbar. O’Toole and sub Stephen Smith scored late points, with the outstanding Sullivan getting a consolation score (his fourth) late in the contest.

The six-point winning margin somewhat flattered Westmeath who now join Offaly on four points in what looks set to be a very competitive Division 3.

Scorers for Westmeath: J Heslin 1-4 (1-0pen, 4fs), K Martin 1-1, R O'Toole 0-2, R Connellan, S Baker, C McCormack, L Loughlin ('45'), S Smith 0-1 each.

Scorers for Offaly: D Hyland 0-6 (3fs, 1'45'), A Sullivan 0-4, C McNamee, N Dunne (f) 0-1 each.

Westmeath: J Daly; J Smith, K Maguire, N Harte; J Dolan, D Lynch, S McCartan; S Duncan, R Connellan; S Baker, R O’Toole, C McCormack; L Dolan, J Heslin, L Loughlin. 

Subs: D Scahill for Smith (inj., 27), C Dillon for Lynch (h-t), K Martin for L Dolan (49), S Smith for Loughlin (55), A McCormack for Baker (59).

Offaly: I Duffy; C Donnelly, D Hogan, D Dempsey; R Egan, P Cunningham, L Pearson; J McEvoy, C McNamee; C Donohoe, R McNamee, B Carroll; B Allen, A Sullivan, D Hyland. 

Subs: C White for Allen (5), B Allen for White (17), N Dunne for Allen (h-t), J Maher for Carroll (52), C Farrell for Pearson (69).

Referee: D Coldrick (Meath).

