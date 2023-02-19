Monaghan earn first win with eight-point win over Donegal

Vinny Corey got his first league win as Monaghan manager as his team dominated the second half with Jack McCarron on song to drag Donegal into the relegation dogfight
FIRST WIN: Gary Mohan of Monaghan celebrates a second half point during the Allianz Football League Division One match at St Tiernach's Park in Clones, Monaghan. Pic: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Sun, 19 Feb, 2023 - 15:43
Alan Foley

Monaghan 1-20 Donegal 0-15 

Vinny Corey got his first league win as Monaghan manager as his team dominated the second half with Jack McCarron on song to drag Donegal into the dogfight at the bottom of the Division 1 table.

It took until the 46th minute for either party to get two in front and it was Donegal who reached that juncture, only for Monaghan to spin off six in succession to put daylight between them at 0-15 to 0-11.

In the midst of that Monaghan burst, with the score level, Jamie Brennan had been played in by Michael Langan and the Bundoran forward’s strike coming in off the left cannoned back off the hosts’ crossbar. So instead of finding themselves three up, Donegal were soon four down.

Paddy Carr’s side were chasing their tails after that and in injury time, Conor McManus, who had taken over from seven-point McCarron, laid off the ball for Sean Jones to smash home the only goal of the game. Monaghan and Corey can now look up instead of over their shoulder and Donegal’s slide continues, with their captain Patrick McBrearty an absentee.

Scorers for Monaghan: J McCarron 0-7, 4f, 1m; S Jones 1-2; S O’Hanlon 0-3; R Beggan 0-2, 2f; C McManus 0-2, 2m; S Carey, C McCarthy, M Bannigan, K Duffy 0-1.

Scorers for Donegal: O Gallen 0-5, 4f; M Langan 0-4; C O’Donnell 0-3; C McGonagle, J Brennan, D Ó Baoill 0-1.

Monaghan: R Beggan; T McPhillips, K Duffy, R Wylie; C Boyle, D Ward, D Hughes; K Lavelle, G Mahon; S O’Hanlon, M Bannigan, C McCarthy; S Carey, K Gallagher, J McCarron. 

Subs: C Lennon for Lavelle (19), S Jones for Carey (48), S Hanratty for Lennon (59), C McManus for McCarron (63), A Mulligan for McCarthy (70).

Donegal: S Patton; M Curran, B McCole, C Ward; C McColgan, S McMenamin, E Ban Gallagher; C McGonagle, J McGee; M Langan, D Ó Baoill, C O’Donnell; H McFadden, O Gallen, J Brennan. 

Subs: P Mogan for McColgan (45), L McGlynn for Ward (59); R O’Donnell for McFadden (67), J McGroddy for McGee (75), 

Referee: N Mooney (Cavan).

