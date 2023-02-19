Roscommon stay top of Division 1 after three-point win over Armagh

ROSCOMMON 1-12 ARMAGH 0-12

Backed by another strong second half, Roscommon maintained their 100% Division 1 record this term with a win that brings them closer to top-flight survival and a Sam Maguire Cup spot.

Armagh were the better first-half team in Dr Hyde Park but were wasteful thereafter and produced just four points in the second half, kicking four wides and three short.

Trailing 0-7 to 0-8 at the break, Roscommon hit the first three points of the second half. Three minutes after Barry McCambridge hit one back for Armagh, they were awarded a penalty when the impressive Ben O’Carroll was upended by McCambridge.

From a Roscommon kick-out, midfielder Keith Doyle did well to find O’Carroll and Armagh’s cover was non-existent. Enda Smith neatly finished the ball to the net and the home supporters had a four-point lead to cheer.

Armagh narrowed the gap to two in the 61st minute but a point by Roscommon substitute Daire Cregg restored a three-point cushion Davy Burke’s side that they protected impressively.

With four points from as many shots, Jason Duffy had lit up the first half for Armagh, the last of them a goal opportunity after soloing his way up the field after claiming a turnover.

There were just three points scored in the opening 14 minutes but the visitors had opened up a two-point advantage by the 18th minute when Rian O’Neill opened his account.

They were ahead by three in the 27th minute after that score by Duffy on the break although Roscommon were back level within four minutes as Ciarán Lennon, Enda Smith and Ciarán Murtagh (free) converted efforts.

Lennon put in a great block to prevent a Tiernan Kelly goalbound hit in the 32nd minute although O’Neill sent over the resultant 45 and three minutes later fisted over a point following neat play by Duffy and Jarly Óg Burns.

Robbie Dolan brought Roscommon within a point in additional time when he slid over a point with the outside of his right boot.

Scorers for Roscommon: E Smith (1-1, 1-0 pen); D Murtagh (0-3, 2 frees); C Daly, B O’Carroll (0-2 each); C Lennon, C Murtagh (free), R Dolan, D Cregg (0-1 each).

Scorers for Armagh: J Duffy, R O’Neill (2 45s) (0-4 each); R Grugan (0-2, frees); B McCambridge, A Murnin (0-1 each).

ROSCOMMON: C Carroll; C Hussey, C Daly, D Murray; R Dolan, B Stack (c), N Daly; T O’Rourke, K Doyle; D Ruane, E Smith, C Lennon; D Murtagh, B O’Carroll, C Murtagh.

Subs: C Walsh for D Murray (h-t); R Hughes for C Hussey (inj 46); D Cregg for D Murtagh (54); C Cox for C Murtagh (66); D Smith for C Lennon (70+5).

Black card: K Doyle (70+3).

ARMAGH: E Rafferty; A McKay, P Burns, A Forker; C O’Neill, B McCambridge, J Burns; C Mackin, S Campbell; T Kelly, R Grugan, J Hall; J Duffy, A Murnin, R O’Neill (c).

Subs: C Turbitt for C Mackin (h-t); C Cumiskey for T Kelly (56); R McQuillan for C O’Neill, J Kieran for J Hall (both 64); N Grimley for J Duffy (69).

Referee: C Lane (Cork).