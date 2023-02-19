James Horan: Flynn already a Mayo leader but Jack O’Connor will be fuming

A first-half performance from Mayo in Castlebar that was full of the key attributes you want from a team.

2-8 to 0-3 at the break Saturday night in favour of Mayo was something to behold, and due reward for effort. Mayo, full of vigour, pummelled an unbelievably lacklustre Kerry team, whose attitude was so far off what you expect from a county that relishes victory and competition like none other.

Mayo were fantastic, though. Their attitude was exemplary, 10 out of 10, and the visitors to Hastings MacHale Park could not or did not want to keep pace.

Jack O’Connor will be quietly stewing. I would go as far as to say that some Kerry players who played Saturday night, may not see game time again for a long time. A chance to stand up when things were going badly was spurned by too many. The Kerry manager will be annoyed for sure.

This Mayo team are in a good place; momentum is with them, players are returning from injury, decisions are going their way (a lot of steps for Ryan O’Donoghue’s opening goal which changed the flow of the game was allowed), all of which can be so important. There are enough smarts in that dressing room, though, to take the victory for what it was. It was a reward for hard work, attitude and no little skill, against an opposition that played poorly.

It’s February in what will be a strange season with new formats and an abundance of games, so any mature analysis will be factual, taking the learnings, accepting Kerry will be a different beast next time out, and move forward to Tuesday’s session.

The seasoned Mayo players will be really buoyed and energised by the composure Bob Touhy is displaying. They will be happy David McBrien is finally getting a run of games, and also now that Rory Brickenden is displaying his speed and defensive ability. Rory is one of the fastest players around, so no one will beat him on speed. Jack Coyne, despite his schedule, also looked full of running. His give and go when he came on, had a few of the opposition just dropping their heads.

James Carr, at times mercurial, was wreaking havoc in the first half and it must have felt like his birthday with the space he was given. It’s a small thing but the angle and weight of Diarmuid O’Connor’s handpass into James created the goal chance. James could take the ball facing goal which allowed him, in one movement to cut across the defender, opening the goal for his shot.

It was in such contrast to how Kerry were attacking. The All-Ireland champions played slowly, with most of their players holding onto the ball three or four seconds longer than they needed too. Their forwards were all taking the ball running away from goal. This allowed Mayo players to amble back into defensive position. Little or no threat in the first half as a result.

Jordan Flynn really rolls up the sleeves each and every day and is a player that others are now responding to. He is brave, strong, willing to work, and his skills and confidence are really shining through. He is becoming the heartbeat of the team. His connection with Mattie Ruane in the middle is vital, as is his understanding with Aidan O’Shea, when inside, contributed to his 0-4 from play. He also should have had a penalty. Some performance.

Mayo are at Championship condition level, no question, which suggests their pre-season must have been a high level. The level of their conditioning was evident throughout the game. How many times did we see Enda Hession take a short kick out, solo, and then drive past multiple Kerry players.

RESPECT: Mayo manager Kevin McStay and Kerry boss Jack O'Connor after the game. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

Take Jordan Flynn's first score of the second half: he brushed Tadgh Morley out of the way as though he was not there. Kerry could not break through the Mayo combat area or get through the tackle, and quickly started to look backwards instead of taking the fight forward. This did change with the introduction at half time of David Clifford and Seanie O’Shea. They showed strong leadership, and Clifford’s points were a little special.

The Mayo supporters would have enjoyed this one, and rightly so - it was a while coming. It was a serious evening's entertainment in MacHale Park, watching a group of guys you know so well performing so impressively. Of course, winning or losing league games at this stage of the campaign is not the end of the world and other performance criteria can supersede the final score - criteria like team development, structure, shape enhancement and individual player improvements take pre-eminence. It’s the manner of the performance and how you delivered on targets that’s key. On that front, Mayo will be happy.

As for Kerry, I am sure there will be so shortage of experts to tell them what was wrong! But it is safe to assume you may not see a Kerry team that bad or that dominated again. It will certainly help Jack O’Connor in terms of firing up their season. Clearly 2022 rustiness is still lingering.

But I wouldn’t have liked to be on the bus back to Kerry afterwards…