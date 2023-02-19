New inter-county minor format to be announced in coming months

New minor inter-county championship formats are to be announced in the coming months.

After attempts to increase the minor inter-county grade from U17 to U18 were unsuccessful at Congress on Saturday, the GAA’s games development officials can go about finalising plans to make it more of a developmental competition. It is envisaged it will be tiered and more games played on a regional basis.

However, as concerns remain about the large gap between U17 and U20 not to mention more U20s doing the Leaving Certificate, the GAA could return to proposing the replacement of U20 with U19 in the coming years.

Already, a rising number of U17s are sitting the Junior Certificate, which this year takes place as the All-Ireland minor football quarter-finals are scheduled. Due to the popularity of transition year, it is expected several more students will be U20 when they sit the Leaving Cert.

Just one of the nine under-age grades motions put forward by counties in Croke Park on Saturday was passed. Wexford’s motion to allow U20s to also play senior for their county providing the games aren’t in the same seven-day window was backed with fellow dual counties Cork and Galway speaking in favour of it.

However, plans to make the under-age grades even years despite Central Council’s move to allow clubs choose either even or odd years with some restrictions was soundly defeated. An impassionate speech by Cork chief executive Kevin O’Donovan was influential although his similarly strong oration in support of returning to the U18 grade at inter-county level wasn’t as persuasive.

O’Donovan argued that the change to U17 had only pushed the pressures of it onto younger players. In backing a return to U18, he rejected the idea that the U17 competitions are now developmental, citing last year’s epic All-Ireland minor hurling final between Tipperary and Offaly.

This followed a warning from national development control committee chair Michael Geoghegan: “If we return to U18 our collective association will be ensuring a much higher risk of burnout, overtraining and overuse injuries in our most talented and developing players. We will fail the people we set out to protect.”

Meanwhile, Kerry and Munster’s proposal to grant the Kingdom entry to the province’s senior hurling championship should they win the Joe McDonagh Cup received over 91% of delegates' support.

Effective from this season, should Kerry claim the senior tier hurling title the Munster SHC will become a six-team competition and the Leinster SHC will comprise five.