Oisín McConville's Wicklow claim first league win

Wicklow 1-16 London 1-9

Oisin McConville will be well pleased with the performance of his Wicklow footballers on Saturday as they chalked up their first win of the league with a 7 point victory over London at Echelon Park.

This was Wicklow’s best display in either O’Byrne Cup or league since he took charge and McConville will be hoping to build on it.

Aided by a deceptive wind London had the better start and Jack McGill gave them an early lead with a pointed free after four minutes.

And minutes later they nearly had a goal as burly full-forward James Gallagher got his fist to a high delivery from centre-forward Enda Glynn but the ball shaved the post and wide.

On the other hand Wicklow were slow to start but midfielder Dean Healy lifted his team with one of his best displays in a while.

And they really came alive after 19 minutes when corner forward Kevin Quinn gave us some of his wizardry as he started and finished the move sneaking the ball to the London net.

This gave Oisin McConville’s men a 1–1 to 0-2 lead and they went on to remain ahead 1-6 to 0-6 at half time.

London had an early goal in the second half when Christopher Frawley fired a penalty to the right corner of Mark Jacksons’s net.

In the same incident Wicklow’s full back Paul McLoughlin was back-carded but yet Wicklow restricted their opponents to a single point during the 10 minutes they were down to 14.

Four times Wicklow-went close to lobbing London's keeper Kevin Mullan but still they went on to carve out a comfortable seven points victory over the Exiles.

Scorers for Wicklow: K Quinn 1-3 (1f), E Darcy 0-6 (2f), M Jackson 0-2 (f), D Dealy 0-2, P O’Toole, M Kenny and C McDonald 0-1 each.

Scorers for London: C Farley 1-2 (1pen and 1f), J McGill 0-3 (2f), S Dornan 0-2, E Lynn and J Gallagher 0-1 each.

Wicklow: M Jackson; M Stone, P McLoughlin, K Furlong; P O’Keane, E Murtagh, Z Cullen; D Healy, P O’Toole; C Maguire, JP Hurley, A Maher; E Darcy, M Kenny, K Quinn.

Subs: J McCall for P McLoughlin, A Murphy for C Maguire, C O’Sullivan for JP Hurley, C McDonald for P O’Toole, A McHugh for K Quinn.

London: K Mullan; E Walsh, M Clarke, N McElwaine; R Stone, C Gallagher, A McLoughlin; D Clarke, S Dornan; C Farley, E Lynn, N O’Leary; J McGill, J Gallagher, M Walsh.

Subs: E Curran for A McLoughlin, R Tohill for J Gallagher, E Flanagan for C Gallagher, F Eastwood for N McEkwaine.

Referee: B Tiernan (Dublin).