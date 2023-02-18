Antrim claim first win with eight-point away win over Tipperary

Allianz Football League Division 3

Tipperary 0-14 Antrim 1-19

Antrim could have taken points from their first two league outings but they did so at the third attempt with a comprehensive eight-point victory away to Tipperary.

Billed as a relegation four-pointer, Antrim led from Conor Stewart’s 14th-minute goal, while the point-taking of Pat Shivers, Marc Jordan, and Odhrán Eastwood ensured their lead was never in danger.

Injuries have torn the heart out of Tipp's new, direct game plan. They togged out without all three of their targetmen in captain Conor Sweeney (cruciate), vice-captain Steven O'Brien (hamstring), and Seán O'Connor after his Sigerson Cup success midweek with UCC.

Their more diminutive replacements require different supply lines but most of their points came from distance. They had 10 different scorers but only Jack Kennedy (0-5) scored more than once.

There was little urgency and many wides in the early stages. Antrim were the worst offenders on the latter count but they jumped ahead when Stewart claimed the opposition kick-out on the run and he rampaged all the way to blast home. 1-1 to 0-2.

The Saffrons added the next three points from Michael Byrne (free), Jordan, and Shivers before Tipp hit back with three fine kicks of their own by Kennedy, Mikey O’Shea, and Paudie Feehan.

Tipp’s stand-in captain Shane O’Connell was sin-binned on the half-hour and Antrim could’ve had a second goal as they began to carve Tipp open.

Michael O’Reilly deflected over an effort from Ruairí McCann (Creggan) before Ruairí McCann (Aghagallon) intercepted an O’Reilly kick-out from which Colm McLarnon was fouled for a penalty. The Creggan McCann stepped up but dragged the penalty wide.

Impressive wing-back Jordan brought his tally to two points and assisted two more, with Shivers blasting over when in on goal. 1-8 to 0-6 at the break.

Shivers scored two points within 90 seconds of the restart. After substitute Donagh Leahy split the posts at the other end, Antrim had the next five, with subs Eastwood and Dominic McEnhill opening their accounts.

Eastwood and Jordan took their tallies to 0-3 by the finish, while Jimmy Feehan denied Colum Duffin a first-touch goal.

They led by 12 at one stage but Tipp finished out with six of the final eight points, four from Kennedy.

Scorers for Tipperary: J Kennedy (0-5, 2 frees); E Moloney, K Fahey, P Feehan, T Doyle, M O’Shea, L McGrath (free), P Maher, D Leahy, M Kehoe (0-1 each).

Scorers for Antrim: P Shivers (0-4); C Stewart (1-0); M Jordan, O Eastwood (0-3 each); M Byrne (2 frees), R Murray (1 free), R McCann (Creggan), D McEnhill (0-2 each); R McCann (Aghagallon) (0-1).

TIPPERARY: M O’Reilly; S O’Connell (capt), J Feehan, C O’Shaughnessy; E Moloney, K Fahey, D Carew; P Feehan, L Boland; C Deely, J Kennedy, T Doyle; M O’Shea, L McGrath, P Maher.

Subs: D Leahy for Deely (h-t), M Kehoe for Boland (h-t), D Brennan for O’Shea (53), M Stokes for McGrath (54), T Maher for P Feehan (59).

Black card: S O’Connell (30-h-t).

ANTRIM: M Byrne; P Healy (capt), R Boyle, J McAuley; O Lenehan, J Finnegan, M Jordan; K Small, C Stewart; C McLarnon, P Finnegan, R McCann (Creggan Kickhams); P Shivers, R McCann (St Mary’s Aghagallon), R Murray.

Subs: O Eastwood for Murray (30 inj), D McEnhill for McLarnon (52), J Dowling for Small (61), C Duffin for Shivers (63), S McGarry for McCann (Aghagallon) (70).

Referee: B Griffin (Kerry).