Tipperary open campaign with win over defending champions Galway

Galway’s defence of their Very Camogie League Division 1A title got off to the bad start as they were beaten 4-9 to 1-9 by Tipperary at The Ragg.

The champions are certainly a side in transition, with the likes of Sarah Dervan and Niamh Kilkenny among the notable absentees, Shauna Healy taking over the captaincy from Dervan and filling the number three jersey in place of the two-time All-Ireland-winning skipper, and a number of other regulars missing for the league at least.

They include Sarah Healy and Catherine Finnerty, who are both travelling, while Orlaith McGrath, Rebecca Hennelly and Ciara Donohue are all still recovering from cruciate injuries. Club All-Ireland victors with Sarsfields, Maria Cooney, Sarah Spellman and Siobhan McGrath are rehabbing other injuries.

Denis Kelly should not allow any of that to detract from his team’s triumph though in his first competitive outing having been tasked with carrying on the tremendous progress carried out under Bill Mullaney.

The initial signs are good as he fielded a nice blend of youth and experience, welcoming back joint-captain Karen Kennedy, who missed out last year through injury but starting with a couple of Tipp legends, Cáit Devane and Mary Ryan on the bench.

Kennedy struck for a sensational solo goal in the fourth minute, running from deep and exchanging a one-two with Courtney Ryan before dispatching ruthlessly to the net. Tipp played with assurance from there, six-point Eimear McGrath excelling as the hosts were able to keep a Galway team at bay that boasts ladies’ football and AFLW legend, Cora Staunton as their new performance coach.

Carrie Dolan did equalise fortuitously from the next attack, when her long-distance free awarded for a foul on Aoife Keane was held up by the wind and dropped into the net.

Tipp showed notable composure however and McGrath hit four points in succession, three from frees. Goals from Róisín Howard and Ryan put them in a commanding position at the break, leading by 3-6 to 1-3.

Galway did attempt to increase the pressure with the elements in their favour after the resumption, but though Dolan, who finished with 1-4, Niamh McPeake and Ailish O’Reilly split the posts, Cathal Murray’s side needed goals and instead, it was Tipp who raised another green flag via substitute Anna Fahie late on.

In Division 1B, two first-half goals from Caitrin Dobbin sent Antrim on their way as they accounted for Down, who had Niamh Mallon starring, by 5-14 to 0-14. Beth Carton shot 2-14 as Waterford defeated Offaly by 4-22 to 1-9 while Wexford overcame Limerick by 0-13 to 0-10.

In Division 2A, Kerry and Westmeath played out 1-6 to 0-9 draw in Fitzgerald Stadium. Derry defeated Cavan by 2-13 to 1-7. Meath defeated Laois by 2-7 to 2-6.

Meanwhile, in the Allianz Corn Sceilge All-Ireland senior A final, Loreto Kilkenny had too much firepower for St Patrick’s Maghera, prevailing by 1-16 to 1-2.