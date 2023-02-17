Team news: Clifford, O'Shea back in Kerry squad to face Mayo 

David Clifford and Sean O'Shea form part of Jack O'Connor's Kerry matchday panel for their away trip to take on Mayo on Saturday.

The All-star duo are set to feature in their maiden outing of 2023 at Hastings Insurance McHale Park.

Clifford had been afforded an extra rest period, given his involvement with his club Fossa on their run to All-Ireland junior glory. O'Shea has been absent with a minor knee injury.

Clifford's older brother, Paudie, is named to start at centre-forward for the Kingdom, where he is flanked by Micheal Burns and Spa's Dara Moynihan.

O'Connor has rewarded Darragh Roche and Donal O'Sullivan with another chance to impress in the full-forward line, where they are joined by Dr Crokes man Tony Brosnan.

Shane Murphy continues in goal, where his primary line of protection will feature Jason Foley, Graham O'Sullivan and Tom O'Sullivan.

Tadhg Morley wears the number six jersey, as ever, while Pa Warren and Paul Murphy occupy the wing-back slots.

Meanwhile, Mayo manager Kevin McStay makes two changes to the starting team for the clash.

Castlebar's Donnacha McHugh comes into the half-back line for Jack Coyne who played for the University of Limerick in the Sigerson Cup final on Wednesday. Diarmuid O'Connor returns to partner Matthew Ruane in midfield with Fionn McDonagh moving into the half-forward line in place of Jack Carney.

Cormac Reape remains between the posts with David McBrien, Rory Brickenden, Enda Hession, Stephen Coen and Conor Loftus retaining their places. Coen continues to captain the side in place of the injured Paddy Durcan.

McDonagh will partner Bob Tuohy and Jordan Flynn in the half-forward line. Aidan O'Shea is named to start at corner forward again with James Carr and the in-form Ryan O'Donoghue making up the forward line.

MAYO: C Reape; D McBrien, R Brickenden, E Hession; S Coen (C), C Loftus, D McHugh; M Ruane, D O'Connor; F McDonagh, B Tuohy, J Flynn; A O'Shea, J Carr, R O'Donoghue.

Subs: Not named.

Kerry: S Murphy; G O'Sullivan, J Foley, T O'Sullivan; P Warren, T Morley (C), P Murphy; J Barry, B O'Sullivan; D Moynihan, P Clifford, M Burns; T Brosnan, D Roche, D O'Sullivan.

Subs: S Ryan, K Spillane, D Casey, J O'Shea, G Horan, S Okunbor, S O'Shea, D Clifford, G Crowley, B Friel, M Ryan, R Buckley.