Innocence gone as Armagh master art of survival

AS the first half ebbed away with referee Maurice Deegan yet to blow for the break, former Donegal footballer Kevin Cassidy had seen enough of last year’s Championship meeting between Donegal and Armagh in Ballybofey.

He whipped out his phone and tweeted; ‘1. Armagh tackling is criminal. 2. Armagh kickout strategy killing them. 3. Donegal wides keeping Armagh in the game.’ When the Tweet was posted, the score was a mere 0-8 to 0-6 in favour of Donegal. The second point came from a pointed free after Michael Langan claimed a kickout. Ryan McHugh was fouled for another Michael Murphy free. Langan was fouled after taking another kickout by Tiernan Kelly – another pointed free. Jarly Óg Burns fouled Jamie Brennan – another free.

With the break came a chance to compile the stats. From Armagh’s 14 kickouts, Donegal claimed eight. A Paddy McBrearty goal took the game out of Armagh’s reach. The second half was 1-7 to 0-6 in Donegal’s favour.

Coming away from Ballybofey on that sunny day, the soft questions that had been raised about Armagh in the previous years became a din. How did they go from that team to the one that took Galway to extra-time in an All-Ireland quarter-final?

“We came home and we were all hurting big after Ballybofey,” revealed selector Ciaran McKeever over the winter.

“We met on the Tuesday night after it and we had a meeting and said we could either quit, or reset and go again. That’s what we did for the next six weeks.

“Geezer being Geezer, he wanted to get back on the horse so we arranged to play Dublin the following Saturday. And we beat them, that gave us another wee lift and we kept that in the bank and trained.”

The year before they played Monaghan in the Ulster Championship on the day after their Under-20 captain Brendan Óg Duffy was killed in a car crash. Swept along in a tide of emotion, Monaghan jumped into an early lead with Jack McCarron in imperious form.

To their credit, Armagh stayed in the game and, going down the stretch, were in control and ahead by two points.

With six minutes left, James Morgan fouled Conor McManus, who dusted himself down and converted it. A minute into injury time and Morgan and Aidan Forker caught McManus in a sandwich. Foul. McManus converted.

With seconds left, Tiernan Kelly then fouled McManus. You know the rest.

Last summer was the eighth year of Kieran McGeeney’s management of his native county. During that time, Armagh had lost games in a variety of reasons but fouling and a tendency to over-complicate matters were the common thread.

When he took over from Paul Grimley after serving as selector in 2014, McGeeney inherited a team that had run Donegal close in the All-Ireland quarter-final. They had also brought reigning Ulster champions Monaghan to a replay in the Ulster semi-final.

In the league, McGeeney achieved an instant bounce, taking them up from Division 3 in 2015.

The following year they were one of four teams to finish on six points. They went down on scoring difference with a 3-18 to 0-10 spanking by Cavan to blame.

They took two years to get back up. They drew 0-7 apiece with Fermanagh in Round Six, before beating them in the league final by two points.

Yet come the Championship against the same opposition, they were beaten 0-12 to 0-7, with Rory Gallagher winning the tactical battle.

That in itself gives you an idea about Armagh and big games with plenty of time to prepare. The longer the run-in to games, the more likely they were to fail.

Once beaten and away from the glare, their form graph is more likely to shoot up.

It’s part of the reason that makes them a strong proposition in the National League over the last two years.

In their first game last year they arrived down to Croke Park with a mountain of work done under their belts.

“It was in our interests to hit the ground running to get our players ready for the National League,” said McKeever over the winter, in explaining their approach to the Dr McKenna Cup games.

“That determined how you went about picking teams. We would have started with a strong squad and then in the 45th minute, we would have rolled on ten or 11 subs, because we still wanted to keep our training load heavy during the week to allow us to really hit the ground running at the end of January.

“We were facing a Dublin team in Croke Park and we needed to be ready for them.”

After claiming Dublin’s scalp, they beat defending All-Ireland champions Tyrone in the next round, with a bit of argy-bargy thrown into the mix, before drawing Monaghan in Round Three.

Finishing third in the league looked good. But losses to Mayo, Kerry and Donegal lit some distress signals. In the end, their win over Kildare in Round Five saved them. If the result was reversed, Armagh would have been relegated.

Now in year nine of the Armagh project, there is a certain expectation among the support that a landmark of sorts has to be reached in 2023.

To McGeeney’s huge credit, there hasn’t been a single Armagh player that has left the senior squad complaining about anything.

With a fit Andrew Murnin, they have a serious spearhead and shape to the team. If they can get Oisin O’Neill somewhere close to fitness, then they can target silverware.

After beating Monaghan in the first round of this league, 14,113 crammed into The newly-titled Box-It Athletic Grounds for the visit of Mayo.

The final score came about after a period in which Armagh found themselves five points down with four minutes left and snatched it back to one.

Rian O’Neill levelled it up after being fouled with the final play.

He did what Conor McManus was able to do during those multiple ‘half-fouls’ in 2021, and engineered a free. He pointed it himself.

The innocence is gone. They are now learning how to avoid defeat with the tightest of margins.