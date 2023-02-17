Weekend GAA previews: Expect Kerry to make Mayo trip worth their while

SATURDAY

Allianz Football League, Round 3

Division 1

Mayo v Kerry, Hastings Insurance MacHale Park 7.30pm (S. Hurson, Tyrone) Live TG4

Kerry have won the last three meetings between these two and up to last year Mayo would have had a prouder recent record in the Kingdom than at home. Kevin McStay’s smile hasn’t left his face even if they “lost” a draw against Armagh as opposed to “winning” one in their opener against Galway. Jack O’Connor hasn’t hidden his desire to win league games and with more of a familiar look to his panel after the two-week break the visitors can claim the two points. Verdict: Kerry.

Division 2

Derry v Meath, Owenbeg 5pm (L. Devenney, Mayo) Live RTÉ

A veritable battle of styles here and given some of the remarks made by Colm O’Rourke about Derry in his time as a pundit Rory Gallagher might have even more reason to deliver him a reality check here. Meath’s kicking and goals have been big talking points but Derry should have the edge in pragmatism. Verdict: Derry.

Division 3

Tipperary v Antrim, FBD Semple Stadium 6pm (B. Griffin, Kerry)

First captain Conor Sweeney, now vice-skipper Steven O’Brien, Tipperary have had rotten luck thus far and Antrim will be smelling blood. Whoever loses this game is staring down the barrel of relegation but David Power’s side may be able to summon a display to pick up a first win. Verdict: Tipperary.

Division 4

Wicklow v London, Echelon Park, Aughrim 1pm (B. Tiernan, Dublin)

Some reason for cheer in Wicklow’s displays thus far as much as they are winless. London are capable of picking up at least a point, though. Verdict: Draw.

Very Camogie Leagues, Round 1

Division 1A

Cork v Dublin, MTU Cork 2pm (L. Dempsey)

Some progressive moves taken by Dublin in the off-season but Cork should have enough about them to secure the points. Verdict: Cork.

Tipperary v Galway, The Ragg 2pm (A. Larkin).

There is bound to be plenty of hunger in the Galway group this year in light of how 2022 went for them. They can open their campaign with a win. Verdict: Galway.

Division 1B

Antrim v Down, Portglenone 2pm (G. Donegan)

They may have finished with the same number of points in last year’s championship but Antrim would be considered the stronger outfit. Verdict: Antrim.

Wexford v Limerick, Chadwicks Wexford Park (C. McAllister)

It was a positive 2022 season for Limerick whereas Wexford struggle to reach the heights they were hitting at the turn of the last decade. Limerick can build on that work. Verdict: Limerick.

Offaly v Waterford, St Brendan’s Park, Birr 2pm (J. Heffernan)

An All-Ireland semi-final appearance last season is something Waterford will be aspiring to at least repeat this time around. Verdict: Waterford.

Lidl Ladies Football League, Round 4

Division 1

Meath v Mayo, Páirc Tailteann 2pm (E. Cuthbert)

Not the most inspiring start by the All-Ireland champions but then Mayo have lost all of their three matches thus far and wouldn’t appear in the best shape to surprise the home side. Verdict: Meath.

Kerry v Dublin, Austin Stack Park 5.15pm (P. Smith)

Three wins and a score difference of four points illustrates the battles Kerry have come through to top the table. Dublin will be their biggest test yet, though, and can make the journey worthwhile. Verdict: Dublin.

SUNDAY

Allianz Football League, Round 3

Division 1

Galway v Tyrone, St Jarlath’s Park, Tuam 1.45pm (B. Cawley, Kildare) Deferred TG4

Speaking during the week, Seán Kelly didn’t cut a worried figure but lose here and the All-Ireland runners-up are in a relegation battle. Shane Walsh will then be expected to whip on his cap. Tyrone bounced back well from their opening loss to Roscommon with a strong win over Donegal but Galway, despite recent injuries, should be cohesive enough to win. Verdict: Galway.

Monaghan v Donegal, St Tiernach’s Park 1.45pm (N. Mooney, Cavan)

Whether it’s conflicting comments by management or the unseemly academy row, Donegal doesn’t appear to be in a great place right now. That Round 1 win over Kerry provided some breathing space and Monaghan are in difficulty themselves but it is challenging to put together a case for them claiming a second victory tomorrow. Verdict: Draw.

Roscommon v Armagh, Dr Hyde Park 1.45pm (C. Lane, Cork) Live TG4

Roscommon know from history that six points might not be enough to stay up and yet a win here to hit that mark will set them up well to avoid their yoyoing between the top two divisions. The problem is Armagh are more physical than them and will be more direct than Tyrone who lost in The Hyde on the opening weekend. Verdict: Armagh.

Division 2

Clare v Kildare, Cusack Park 2pm (D. Murnane, Cork)

Glen Ryan fronted up after that heavy defeat to Cork in Newbridge but seemed to be a little lost in trying to explain why they were so off-colour. He will expect a response here but a point may be the best they can do against perennial Division 2 survivors Clare. Verdict: Draw.

Louth v Limerick, Páirc Mhuire, Ardee 2pm (M. McNally, Monaghan)

Avoiding the relegation zone on the basis of score difference, Louth will look to revive their campaign against a Limerick side that faced arguably the most difficult first couple of games. Verdict: Louth.

Cork v Dublin, Páirc Uí Chaoimh 3.45pm (S. Mulhare, Laois) Live TG4

Would the Cork camp have privately wished this game was staged for Páirc Uí Rinn. The visit of Dublin should encourage a decent crowd but Dessie Farrell’s side should enjoy the wide environs of Páirc Uí Chaoimh more than Cork. Verdict: Dublin.

Division 3

Fermanagh v Down, St Joseph’s Park, Ederney 1pm (C. Dourneen, Cavan) Live BBC iPlayer, GAAGO.

An encouraging start for Down yet they have also shown they have a long way to go. Fermanagh will show them little respect and the local venue will make matters claustrophobic. Verdict: Draw.

Cavan v Longford, Kingspan Breffni 2pm (K. Faloon, Armagh)

Shipping 4-33 in the first two games has put pressure on new Longford manager Paddy Christie. The break will have given the camp time to reflect but Cavan only have promotion on their minds. Verdict: Cavan.

Westmeath v Offaly, TEG Cusack Park 2pm (D. Coldrick, Meath)

Liam Kearns couldn’t have asked for much more from his players thus far. Win here and they will put four points between them and their neighbours. Yet, at least on paper, Westmeath are the better team. Verdict: Westmeath.

Division 4

Sligo v Waterford, Markievicz Park 1pm (E. McFeely, Donegal)

After a shaky beginning, Sligo steadied themselves in seeing off Wicklow and can claim another couple of points against a Waterford team finding it rough right now. Verdict: Sligo.

Carlow v Laois, Netwatch Cullen Park 2pm (J. Hayes, Limerick)

Laois look in fine fettle but this being a derby they are going to be periods of this game when they will have to grind it out. Momentum from the first two fixtures can assist them. Verdict: Laois.

Wexford v Leitrim, Chadwicks Wexford Park 2pm (F. Pierce, Offaly)

Leitrim have done exactly what have been asked of them so far and six goals in two games shows real intent. Verdict: Leitrim.

Allianz Hurling League, Round 3

Division 2B

Meath v Donegal, Páírc Tailteann 2pm (K. Jordan, Tipperary)

A top-of-the-table clash in which Meath’s marginally superior shooting power can guide them to a third win. Verdict: Meath.

Very Camogie Leagues, Round 1

Division 1A

Clare v Kilkenny, Cusack Park 12pm (R. Kelly)

Their victory over Cork was so long ago now there should be no reason for Kilkenny to be rustier than anyone else. Verdict: Kilkenny.

Lidl Ladies Football League, Round 4

Donegal v Waterford, Letterkenny 1pm (G. Chapman)

A disappointing start for Donegal but they may be able to take themselves off the foot of the table with victory in O’Donnell Park. Verdict: Donegal.

Galway v Cork, Pearse Stadium 2pm (S. Coyle)

A real mixed bag of results for Cork up to this point and taking anything from Salthill would be a positive. Verdict: Galway.