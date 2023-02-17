Two changes to Mayo team to face All Ireland Champions 

Mayo manager Kevin McStay makes two changes to the starting team for their clash against All Ireland Champions Kerry on Saturday at 7:30pm in Hastings Insurance McHale Park.
Castlebar's Donnacha McHugh comes into the half back line for Jack Coyne who played for the University of Limerick in the Sigerson Cup final on Wednesday. Diarmuid O'Connor returns to partner Matthew Ruane with Fionn McDonagh moving into the half foward line in place of Jack Carney.
Cormac Reape remains between the posts with David McBrien, Rory Brickenden, Enda Hession, Stephen Coen and Conor Loftus retaining their places. Coen continues to captain the side in place of the injured Paddy Durcan.
McDonagh will partner Bob Tuohy and Jordan Flynn in the half forward line. Aidan O'Shea starts in corner forward again with James Carr and in form Ryan O'Donoghue making up the forward line.
The game will be shown live on TG4.
MAYO: C Reape, D McBrien, R Brickenden, E Hession, S Coen (C), C Loftus, D McHugh, M Ruane, D O'Connor, F McDonagh, B Tuohy, J Flynn, A O'Shea, J Carr, R O'Donoghue