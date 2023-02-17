Two changes to Mayo team to face All Ireland Champions 

Kevin McStay makes two changes to his starting side who take on Kerry on Saturday evening.
Two changes to Mayo team to face All Ireland Champions 

TWO CHANGES: Mayo make two changes to the team which faces the All Ireland Champions Kerry on Saturday. Pic: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Fri, 17 Feb, 2023 - 17:37
Fiona Halligan

Mayo manager Kevin McStay makes two changes to the starting team for their clash against All Ireland Champions Kerry on Saturday at 7:30pm in Hastings Insurance McHale Park. 

Castlebar's Donnacha McHugh comes into the half back line for Jack Coyne who played for the University of Limerick in the Sigerson Cup final on Wednesday. Diarmuid O'Connor returns to partner Matthew Ruane with Fionn McDonagh moving into the half foward line in place of Jack Carney.

Cormac Reape remains between the posts with David McBrien, Rory Brickenden, Enda Hession, Stephen Coen and Conor Loftus retaining their places. Coen continues to captain the side in place of the injured Paddy Durcan. 

McDonagh will partner Bob Tuohy and Jordan Flynn in the half forward line. Aidan O'Shea starts in corner forward again with James Carr and in form Ryan O'Donoghue making up the forward line. 

The game will be shown live on TG4. 

MAYO: C Reape, D McBrien, R Brickenden, E Hession, S Coen (C), C Loftus, D McHugh, M Ruane, D O'Connor, F McDonagh,  B Tuohy, J Flynn, A O'Shea, J Carr, R O'Donoghue

More in this section

Collingwood Magpies Training Session Mark Keane's desire for professional life made AFL return a 'no-brainer'
Gearoid O'Connor takes a free 16/2/2023 Sharp-shooting Gearóid O'Connor fires UL back to Fitzgibbon final
16/2/2023 Galway keep swinging to edge out UCC after extra-time in Fitzgibbon semi-final thriller
<p>WE MEET AGAIN: University of Galway hurling manager, Jeff Lynskey. Pic: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile</p>

'Last year is done and dusted' - Revenge not a motivating factor for Lynskey and UG

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd

Execution Time: 0.228 s