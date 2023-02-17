Two changes to Mayo team to face All Ireland Champions 

Mayo manager Kevin McStay makes two changes to the starting team for their clash against All Ireland Champions Kerry on Saturday at 7:30pm in Hastings Insurance McHale Park.

Castlebar's Donnacha McHugh comes into the half back line for Jack Coyne who played for the University of Limerick in the Sigerson Cup final on Wednesday. Diarmuid O'Connor returns to partner Matthew Ruane with Fionn McDonagh moving into the half foward line in place of Jack Carney.