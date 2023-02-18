One final shot for Fitzgibbon’s top marksman Niland

The sharpshooter who has left such an indelible mark on the storied Fitzgibbon Cup is just one step from finally lifting it. It is crucial in this last chance saloon to draw fast and aim true. No better man.

Galway hurler Evan Niland has logged four stints in this competition. The Professional Master of Education student first featured in 2019, hitting 0-54 on the way to the semi-final. He only played three games the subsequent year and still hit 0-39 to finish third top scorer. That remains the only campaign when he was not top of the scoring chart.

In 2022 Niland fired 0-79 as they made the final against UL. The centre forward moved to 1-46 for 2023 on Thursday when University of Galway eventually overcame UCC to set up a rematch.

“It was tough going all right,” he says with a nod.

“It looked like we were dead and buried in normal time and somehow we got a few points to bring it to extra-time. We felt we had the upper hand going into extra-time, playing with the breeze. We knew it would be tit-for-tat but thankfully we got over the line in the end.”

Saturday’s clash will be Niland’s fifth game in two weeks. One tie went to extra-time and bar the final five minutes against Cork in the National League, he has played every minute in all of those matches. The miles are clocking up.

“Tired enough all right but thankfully nothing major injury wise. It is a tough time of the year, playing two league games with Galway and playing these games with Fitzgibbon.

“To be honest, look this is my last year Fitzgibbon. I find it really enjoyable. I have been saying give it all you can for this week, once this week is over that is the end of it. You can worry about Galway and the club then. Both managements have been very accommodating in fairness.”

Their comeback in St Joseph's Doora Barefield is testament to this group’s resolve. Once again, irrefutable proof of Galway’s indomitable character. Niland is one of five players who played in last year’s final where they led by five points with four minutes of normal time remaining. UL then rattled off 1-5 and Cian Lynch was controversially sent off.

Their first outing of 2023 saw they go in trailing MTU Cork at half-time. Niland emerged to hit a 1-3 burst, finishing with 1-11, 1-7 from play, to secure victory. SETU Carlow started the quarter-final with two goals in three minutes and still Galway stayed calm, responding every time.

Despite the annual debate about the competition’s scheduling, that spirit is why the Fitzgibbon is significant for Niland.

“Jeffrey (Lynksey) has drilled it into us all the time. If you are up or down, stay going. If things are going wrong just try get a score. Keep chipping away. It is a great testament to the lads. In fairness we get from the lads coming off the bench too. This panel…

“I’ve loved it over the last few years. We lost out the Covid year. Honestly, I think it is a competition where there is less pressure with it. You just go out and hurl with the lads. It is free, just play. Coming together with lads from different clubs in this way is a once in a lifetime thing. Whatever about when it should be played, I’m delighted to playing in it.”