Parsons: The importance of Aidan O’Shea’s green and red plays

The former Mayo midfielder says Stephen Rochford’s return to the set-up is good news for the county.
Parsons: The importance of Aidan O’Shea’s green and red plays

Tom Parsons at the launch of TG4's new series of Laochra Gael at Light House Cinema in Dublin. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Sat, 18 Feb, 2023 - 06:11
Maurice Brosnan

Tom Parsons believes Stephen Rochford’s second coming in Mayo is already proving to be beneficial.

The former Mayo midfielder, who played under Rochford in 2016 and 2017, sees Kevin McStay’s assistant manager as a nice fit in a cohesive coaching ticket.

“Stephen is an excellent coach. Even when he was managing Mayo, he still had a huge hand in the coaching element.

“He's a really humble guy. Of course, you have Donie Buckley there as well that Stephen has worked with. You have those relationships that have been forged between Stephen and Donie, and then Liam McHale has formed with Kevin McStay.

“You're not pulling four different coaches and managers that don't have some form of chemistry. You're pulling two cohorts together that have a similar philosophy in how the game should be played.

“I think you can see that stamp already on the game. Stephen puts a lot of emphasis on kicking the ball and moving the ball through the lines. After the first two rounds, he put more emphasis on that. Between Galway and Armagh, you could see there was more emphasis on delivering ball into Aidan O'Shea.”

 Opening the door for the game’s most repetitive question, what position best spots Aidan O’Shea? In the two 2016 finals and the 2017 fixture that Parsons played in O’Shea wore 11. At other times he has been brilliant at midfielder. Against Armagh he was superb on the edge of the square.

Regardless of where he operates, Parsons is adamant O’Shea is still a key player for Mayo.

“We analyse games that Aidan played in and we look at a lot of the green and red plays as we call them, the plays that the general public wouldn't see. That is where you put pressure on a guy, mightn't get the turnover but you put enough pressure don't the kicker that he might execute a skill poorly and it is the next phase of play where there is a turnover. Aidan does so much of that.

“Even when Aidan is playing around the middle of the field, the amount of times he gets possession. I can count on one hand the amount of throw-ins he's lost. All these things are significant plays.

“It is a testament to Aidan O'Shea to adapt and change his game to put in that performance that he did against Armagh. He showed great patience. He wasn't getting on 12 or 15 possessions in a half, he had to use the possessions wisely. When he got his first two or three possessions, he handed them off. Very promising.

“He is one of the hardest working players in that Mayo group as well. Like any dressing room you focus on what you can control. I know Aidan focuses on the controllable. Sometimes if there is some public opinion about how he should play or what he should do, I know Aidan takes it in his stride at this stage.”

More in this section

Waterford v Kilkenny - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 2 Half-time in the GAA: A breather or something more important?
Armagh v Mayo - Allianz Football League Division 1 Two changes to Mayo team to face All-Ireland champions 
Dublin v Cork - All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Semi-Final Replay Páirc tour was the Dub's 'greatest ever experience'
<p>NEXT IN LINE: Jarlath Burns (Armagh). Pic: ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy</p>

Burns’ night as Armagh great wins emphatic presidential vote

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd

Execution Time: 0.285 s