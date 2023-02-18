Parsons: The importance of Aidan O’Shea’s green and red plays

Tom Parsons believes Stephen Rochford’s second coming in Mayo is already proving to be beneficial.

The former Mayo midfielder, who played under Rochford in 2016 and 2017, sees Kevin McStay’s assistant manager as a nice fit in a cohesive coaching ticket.

“Stephen is an excellent coach. Even when he was managing Mayo, he still had a huge hand in the coaching element.

“He's a really humble guy. Of course, you have Donie Buckley there as well that Stephen has worked with. You have those relationships that have been forged between Stephen and Donie, and then Liam McHale has formed with Kevin McStay.

“You're not pulling four different coaches and managers that don't have some form of chemistry. You're pulling two cohorts together that have a similar philosophy in how the game should be played.

“I think you can see that stamp already on the game. Stephen puts a lot of emphasis on kicking the ball and moving the ball through the lines. After the first two rounds, he put more emphasis on that. Between Galway and Armagh, you could see there was more emphasis on delivering ball into Aidan O'Shea.”

Opening the door for the game’s most repetitive question, what position best spots Aidan O’Shea? In the two 2016 finals and the 2017 fixture that Parsons played in O’Shea wore 11. At other times he has been brilliant at midfielder. Against Armagh he was superb on the edge of the square.

Regardless of where he operates, Parsons is adamant O’Shea is still a key player for Mayo.

“We analyse games that Aidan played in and we look at a lot of the green and red plays as we call them, the plays that the general public wouldn't see. That is where you put pressure on a guy, mightn't get the turnover but you put enough pressure don't the kicker that he might execute a skill poorly and it is the next phase of play where there is a turnover. Aidan does so much of that.

“Even when Aidan is playing around the middle of the field, the amount of times he gets possession. I can count on one hand the amount of throw-ins he's lost. All these things are significant plays.

“It is a testament to Aidan O'Shea to adapt and change his game to put in that performance that he did against Armagh. He showed great patience. He wasn't getting on 12 or 15 possessions in a half, he had to use the possessions wisely. When he got his first two or three possessions, he handed them off. Very promising.

“He is one of the hardest working players in that Mayo group as well. Like any dressing room you focus on what you can control. I know Aidan focuses on the controllable. Sometimes if there is some public opinion about how he should play or what he should do, I know Aidan takes it in his stride at this stage.”