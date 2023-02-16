Sigerson winners UCC dig out win for Legend Billy Morgan

Whilst waiting for Billy Morgan to emerge from the winning dressing-room late on Wednesday evening at Carriganore, we fell into conversation with UCC selector Paul O’Keeffe.

The Barrs man threw several plaudits across the southside of Cork city in the direction of the Nemo icon. They all carried the same theme, that of Billy Morgan being an undisputed “legend”.

The chat turned to the final just won and the deep second half hole that UCC had somehow clawed their way out of. O’Keeffe got a strong sense of the players turning it around for Morgan.

His take chimed with the comments of man of the match Mark Cronin.

“When he comes into the room, there is an aura about him,” said Cronin of his Nemo compatriot. “Anything he says, fellas grip onto. He says everything about the skull and crossbones.” Morgan’s managerial achievements are many and varied. You’d nearly be half afraid to list them for fear of omitting some victory picked up along the road since he started out coaching all the way back in 1971. And no doubt we probably have with the below roll of honour.

There were two Sam Maguires with Cork and eight Munsters. With Nemo, as a player/coach first and later manager, he masterminded four All-Ireland clubs, nine provincial crowns, and 11 county titles.

There was mention this week of a Corn Uí Mhuirí with Coláiste Iognáid Rís in the 70s, while Wednesday’s extra-time success in the skull and crossbones emblazoned jacket was his fourth Sigerson Cup.

After emerging from the dressing-room, the first question put to Morgan is where he’d rank this latest triumph.

“Obviously, the club is number one, but this is up there,” he replied.

Certainly of the four Sigerson final victories he has overseen since 2011, one got the impression that this was the most special, even if he didn’t want to admit such out of respect to past pupils.

“Former lads would be giving out to me if I said it was the best ever, but it was close to being the best ever.” It was the best ever because of the nature of their campaign. Having lost their opening game at home to UL, UCC were immediately on thin ice. One further defeat and they were gone.

Three times they went to extra-time, two of those continuing on to penalties, with one of those going as far as sudden death.

In Wednesday’s decider, UL, backed by the elements, kicked seven on the spin in as many minutes to move 0-13 to 1-8 ahead on 46 minutes. But across the remaining 34-plus minutes, UCC held the Limerick University to just three white flags, while themselves registering eight.

“I had heart problems around 17 years ago. I’ll have no more heart problems after enduring and coming through those last few games,” Morgan continued.

At half-time in regulation time, the UCC boss was more than content, even if their lead was just two. At the end of regulation time and with 20 minutes still to come, he knew the game was theirs.

“At half-time, I was confident enough with a two-point lead, if we could just tack on a few points, which we did early in the second half. But they hit seven points in-a-row to go two up. It didn’t look too good for us then. But these fellas don’t know when they are beaten. They will keep coming back. I expected some sort of a fight from them. And they gave it.

“When it went to extra-time, I knew we had it, I felt they were gone. It probably stood to us that we have the tradition. They haven’t won a Sigerson yet and the first one is always a hard one to win. Tradition was behind us.

“These lads are such a brilliant bunch. They are all friends, they all knock around together. I am just so proud of them and I am proud to be associated with them.” No doubt but they would say the same about their 78-year-old leader.

For all his sideline wins, Morgan hasn’t yet managed back-to-back Sigersons. Might that be the motivation to come back for another spin in 2024? Few would bet against it.